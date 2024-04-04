Did Julia Stiles And Her Husband Preston Cook Become Parents For Third Time? Here’re 10 Things I Hate About You Star REVEALED

Julia Stiles opened up about secretly giving birth to her third child in 2023. While the actress wrapped up her directorial debut, Stiles revealed being overwhelmed with joy while having a 5-month-old and achieving a milestone in her career. While in conversation with the New York Times, the Mona Lisa Smile actress did not reveal whether it was a boy or a girl but shared that being a mother was helpful with the direction of the movie as well.

While Stiles did not spill much information about her third baby, the actress confessed that she is in her new mom stage. She said, "I am running on fumes in terms of sleep. But I feel more energized than I ever have."

What Did Julia Stiles Say About Motherhood And Directing A Film?

Julia Stiles finished filming her directorial debut, Wish You Were Here, in February, and speaking of the same, the mother of three shared insights on balancing a new baby and directing a movie at the same time. 10 Things I Hate About You star revealed to NY Times, "I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director. You have to think 10 steps ahead while also being in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people's needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary."

Advertisement

Being a new director in the industry also allowed Stiles to mold in a way that allowed her to own the project. The Save the Last Dance actress revealed that taking the director's chair taught her more in terms of not being sorry all the time. Stiles shared that her supervisor on the film asked her to stop apologizing.

The actress said, "I wasn't saying 'sorry.' But she meant, 'Just stop qualifying your opinions and your ideas. You don't have to explain them. You're the director.' And she was totally right. I took it heart, art, and I put on my big girl pants and leaned into being a director as opposed to a people-pleasing actress."

ALSO READ: Revisiting Top 11 Heath Ledger Movies On Actor's Birth Anniversary: From The Dark Knight To Brokeback Mountain

Julia Stiles' Married Life

Julia Stiles married Preston Cook in 2017 while expecting her first child. Stiles made an announcement on Instagram with the caption, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" The actress's rep, too, confirmed the news by sharing a statement, "They got married Labor Day weekend with two friends on the beach in Seattle."

Soon, the couple welcomed their son, Strummer, who turned 6. The duo shared the birth of their second son in 2022 on social media. The actress captioned it, "Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! The newest addition to our family is reminding me how infinite love can be."

Preston Cook, too, is an actor known for his roles in Skyscraper, Cold Pursuit, and War for the Planet of the Apes.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez starrer Hustlers passed with A certificate for India release; to have 4 cuts