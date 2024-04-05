How Did Julia Stiles And Preston Cook Meet? Relationship Explored Amid Actress' Revelation About Welcoming 3rd Child

Actress Julia Stiles revealed that Preston Cook and she welcomed their third child last year, during a recent interview with The New York Times. Since 2014, they have been working on several projects back to back.

Read on as we explore Julia Stiles and Preston Cook’s first meeting, and their relationship timeline, followed by the revelation of welcoming their third child last year.

How did Julia Stiles and Preston Cook meet for the first time?

Hollywood actress Julia Stiles and camera assistant Preston Cook had their first meeting on the set of the thriller film Blackway in 2014.

During the filming of Blackway, the actress portrayed her lead role as Lillian, a woman who is stalked by a cop-turned-mobster, and Cook served as the second assistant cameraman.

The couple were back on the Set of Jason Bourne franchise film Jason Bourne (2016)

where Cook was the second assistant cameraman in the fifth sequel of the film.

Whereas Stiles reprised her role as Nicky Parsons, the film series' lead heroine, who leaves the CIA to work with Bourne.





Julia Stiles and Preston Cook announced their engagement in December 2015

On December 2015, Preston Cook proposed Julia Stiles during their family vacation at Isle Grande, Columbia. Julia Stiles announced their engagement via her Instagram "Best Christmas Ever!" she captioned a photo featuring her new ring.

Advertisement

"All around, it was a really wonderful trip," Stiles told People in 2016. "We stayed on an island that was really beautiful, and there was a lot of great snorkeling." She also reflected on the proposal during a talk show appearance and told Live! co-host Kelly Ripa, "It [the proposal] was a total surprise. Mostly because I talked myself out of it."

Although there were some hints that Cook was considering getting down on one knee, Stiles was left surprised. "We had had a conversation waiting for an elevator one day, where he was randomly like, out of nowhere, 'With jewelry, you don't really wear silver or platinum. You're more into gold,'" she recalled. "And then I went, 'What is up with this conversation?'"

Shortly after the engagement, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 70th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Lake actress wore a long-sleeved, light blue dress with a plunging neckline and beaded floral designs whereas Cook wore a sleek black suit and posed with his arm around Stiles.

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook teamed up for Riviera in 2016

It was in 2016 that Stiles and Cook began their first television production journey, the drama series Riviera. Cook worked as the first and second assistant cameraman, and the actress played the role of an American art curator named Georgina Clios.

"We were so lucky, because you often don't get to [work together], and if you're away from each other it can be hard on your relationship," Stiles told Marie Claire UK in 2017.

"[When I got the part], I panicked and thought, 'Oh my god, I'm going to be away for seven months.' But they hired him because he has a great résumé, and they needed someone bilingual," she said, further adding, "It turned into the most romantic experience ever."

Advertisement

While filming Riviera in the South of France, Stiles and Cook explored and relaxed together. "I love beaches — generally, if I can go swimming, I'm happy," Stiles wrote in an essay for The Times in 2021.

She continued, "We spent a lot of time in France filming the TV series Riviera, and swimming around Nice and Villefranche was amazing — the Mediterranean just feels saltier and more healing. It was a dream living and working out of France for three years."

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook tied the knot in 2017

Gradually, their romance blossomed and they married each other on September 26, 2017.

On her Instagram, she announced her marriage with Preston Cook posting a sweet photo of their hands atop her baby bump — with their wedding rings on full display. "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" she captioned the image, adding a winking face emoji. The ceremony was intimate, with only the officiant and two witnesses in attendance.

"They got married Labor Day weekend with two friends on the beach in Seattle," Stiles' rep confirmed to People.

Meanwhile, Julia Stiles is famous for her roles in films like 10 Things I Hate About You, The Prince & Me, A Guy Thing, Hustlers, and other popular films.

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook welcomed their first child months after their wedding

The couple gave birth to their first child Strummer Newcomb on Oct. 20, 2017. "Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. 'Hello, World!'" the new mother captioned an Instagram photo of her newborn's hand wrapped around Cook's thumb.

Advertisement

Right after the month of the birth of their baby, Stiles revealed what the baby's grandparents-to-be thought of the name Strummer. "Both sets of grandparents don't like the name that we came up with," she told SiriusXM's Wake Up with Taylor. "But they're gonna get over it."

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook welcomed their second child in 2022

The romantic couple announced the second birth of their child Arlo on Jan. 26, 2022. Stiles shared a photo of the newborn's feet on Instagram to share the news.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be," she captioned the photo. In the same Instagram post, she shared a picture of a toilet covered in red marker, adding to the caption, "Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…"

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook revealed welcoming their third child

During an interview with The New York Times in April this year, Julia Stiles talked about her directorial debut film Wish You Were Here, and disclosed that she welcomed her third child with Preston Cook, last year.

Advertisement

According to Entertainment Tonight, the married couple already share two children: 6-year-old son Strummer Newcomb and 2-year-old son Arlo.

After mentioning she wasn't interested in talking about her pregnancy, Stiles added, “I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director. You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management."

According to People, the addition of her third child, whose name has not been shared, led to renewed motivation for Stiles. “I am running on fumes in terms of sleep. But I feel more energized than I ever have," she said.

In conclusion, Julia Stiles and Preston Cook’s transparent relationship depicted deep love within each other which led to a happy marriage with three children.

ALSO READ: Did Julia Stiles And Her Husband Preston Cook Become Parents For Third Time? Here’re 10 Things I Hate About You Star REVEALED

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A Complete Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Relationship Timeline