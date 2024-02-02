Did Kim Zolciak accuse ex Kroy Biermann of Stealing Her Jewelry? Bodycam Footage Reveals

In recently leaked police body cam footage, reality star Kim Zolciak made startling accusations against her ex-husband Kroy Biermann . On January 25, Zolciak reported that Biermann had stolen items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, including pricey jewelry and luxury handbags, to the police at their shared residence. The tragic event is the most recent twist in the acrimonious divorce proceedings between Biermann and Zolciak.

Zolciak's Police Report

Zolciak can be heard in the bodycam video that TMZ was able to obtain stating to the responding officer that she thinks Biermann took roughly $70,000 in jewelry and about $250,000 worth of her designer bags. She stated that a number of expensive things, including tennis bracelets and diamond rings, as well as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel handbags, were taken. In the video, Zolciak was clearly upset as she described the purported theft to the police.



Zolciak informed the officer that although the house's locks had previously been changed, she still wished to submit an official police report for record-keeping. She said that even though Biermann had moved out of the house following their split, he would still be able to utilise the garage. Over time, Zolciak had suspicions that he had been entering the garage covertly to take her belongings and then sell them for a profit.

The authorities did not discover any indications of forced entry into the house or garage, according to TMZ. They were consequently unable to make an arrest right away. They did, however, consider Zolciak's statement and are currently looking into the claims more.

Biermann Denies the Claims

Page Six reports that Biermann's attorney issued a statement refuting the claims of theft. "Mr. Biermann has the utmost respect for the law and would never do anything to harm Ms. Zolciak," the statement stated. He vigorously refutes these accusations, and according to his lawyer, he is completely assisting the authorities."

TMZ was informed by a close source of Biermann's that Zolciak has a prior record of leveling unfounded charges against him. They said she was attempting to make him appear like the "bad guy" in their breakup. But Zolciak's attorney insisted to TMZ that she had proof the goods were stolen and that the probe would find the real story.

How the police investigate Zolciak's theft report against Biermann is still up in the air. The most recent accusations in the contentious divorce of the former couple, who costarred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for several seasons, have stunned fans. Watchers will have to wait and watch whether officials can establish if Biermann is indeed guilty of the crimes that have been reported or if Zolciak's allegations are baseless.

