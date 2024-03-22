Patricia Arquette is one of Hollywood’s legendary actresses. She rose to prominence after her very promising performance in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. The beloved actress has been a part of several hit shows and movies and has made quite a name for herself. One would think that it was all nice for such a legend like her, but not really. Patricia Arquette also faced many hardships in her career, one of which she finally decided to speak about. In a recent panel discussion in France, the actress revealed that the crew of Lost Highway said many gross things to her during shooting for a nude scene.

Patricia Arquette opened up about shooting a nude scene on Lost Highway

Patricia Arquette recalls her concerns about filming a naked scene for the 1997 film Lost Highway. At the panel discussion at the Series Mania Festival in Lille, France, on Thursday, the Oscar winner described preparing herself for the terrifying naked moments, especially since staff members on set were saying gross things about it.

The 55-year-old actress also claimed that director David Lynch intervened to address the statements at the time. According to Variety, she revealed, "I was so extremely modest that I would take a bath in the dark. The sequence where my character had to strip was horrifying for me. Some of the guys were saying vulgar things, so I told David, 'I'm not comfortable. They're saying gross things.’" She then shared what the director said: "’Read the script. Wait, who said that?’” The Medium actress then added, "When I returned, all these men were looking at their feet, apologizing.”

In Lost Highway, Arquette played Renee Madison with Bill Pullman, Robert Blake, Gary Busey, Giovanni Ribisi, Richard Pryor, and others in pivotal roles.

Patricia Arquette once opened up about her phobia of shooting nudity scenes

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Patricia Arquette had openly discussed her phobia of shooting scenes that require nudity. The actress said, "One of the reasons I took the role was my phobia of nudity, but doing all those nude scenes didn't cure it. I still had to peek through my fingers when I watched those moments in the film."

For her studies, Arquette stated that she visited some weird clubs to prepare for the part. The actor confessed that she tried to figure out what the power dynamics were—the microexpressions on people's faces.

Meanwhile, Patricia Arquette was last seen last year in Gonzo Girl and High Dessert.

