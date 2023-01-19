55 Best IMDB rated Classic Family Movies of all time: Home alone, parent trap, and more

A movie with great cinematography, writing, directing, and to some extent, emotional content always sticks with you and occupies a special space in your heart and mind to the point that you almost start to feel as though you've lived the experience rather than just seen it. These are the films heralded as classics, the ones you end up going back to each time it's a movie night at home. Although there have recently been some incredible new releases, here are a few all-time classic family movies that I usually prefer to watch on a movie night. We have ranked the best classic family films ever made for you, taking into account everything from animated masterpieces to silent classics, noir, rom-com, and everything in between.

Jurassic Park Jurassic Park Release Year- 1993 Genre- Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Directed By- Steven Spielberg Writer- Michael Crichton and David Koepp Stars- Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern Suitable for 13 years and above Run Time - 127 mins Rating- 8.2/10 Budget- $63 million OTT platform- Amazon Prime Jurassic Park, the first movie in the original trilogy and the start of the Jurassic Park series are one of Steven Spielberg's finest works. It is based on Michael Crichton's 1990 novel of the same name and the screenplay that Crichton and David Koepp wrote for it. The movie centers around two paleontologists and a mathematician who visit a dinosaur theme park, close to Costa Rica. Jurassic Park takes place on the fictitious island of Isla Nubla situated off the Pacific coast of Central America. Though first everything seems secure as soon as the cloned dinosaurs escape everything changes. It’s interesting to see how the two paleontologists, a mathematician, and a few others manage to avoid being killed by cloned dinosaurs and battle them. The family-friendly thriller Jurassic Park is packed with action and adventure and will become the mainstay of your family movie night on a rotational basis. It’s the best family movie from the 90s, a perfect nostalgia for a 90s kid.

Home Alone - Release Year- 1990 Genre: Comedy, Family Directed By Chris Columbus Writer: John Hughes Stars: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, John Heard, Daniel Stern Suitable for: 10 years and older, and PG for below 10 Run Time:103 mins Rating: 7.7/10 Budget: $18 million OTT platform: Disney Hotstar With lots of amusing mischiefs to keep the whole family occupied, Home Alone is undoubtedly a legitimate Christmas movie. A classic comedy that can be watched all year, all long!! It’s Christmas and the McCallister family is eager to spend their Christmas in Paris and is more than willing to leave the suburbs behind. But then they find out that their kid Kevin has been left behind at home, and things start to go bad. Although first Kevin is delighted to be at home alone, he quickly discovers that he must protect his house from two intruders. Kevin tries all in his power to halt the evil people in their tracks — but are his tactics good enough? For that, you need to watch this classic family Christmas movie if you haven’t yet, what I can guarantee you is that you would cry laughing!!

The Sound of Music Release Year- 1965 Genre: Biography, Drama, Family Directed By Robert Wise Writer: Ernest Lehman Stars: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer Suitable for all ages Run Time: 174 mins Rating: 8.1/10 Budget: $8.2 million OTT platform: Hotstar This timeless feel-good musical is an addition to your must-watch list. The Sound of Music is a 1965 American musical drama that was based on the stage musical of the same name from 1959. The Sound of Music follows the tale of Maria, a nun who is sent by her convent to Austria in the 1930s to take care of seven children of a widowed naval officer. Maria infuses the Von Trapp household with more than just advice; she also offers joy, adoration, and music. Generation after generation, this classic family movie has remained one of our favourites. It is one of the last great roadshow musicals and is based on the real-life wartime exploits of the Von Trapp family singers.

The Parent Trap Release Year- 1998 Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama Directed By Nancy Meyers Writer: David Swift, Nancy Meyers, Charles Shyer Stars: Lindsay Lohan Suitable for Kids ages 6+; Rated PG Run Time: 128 minutes Rating: 6.6/10 Budget: $15 million OTT platform(if available): Hotstar This classic Disney movie is a clever, surprisingly potent adaptation of 1961 original and is ideal for your movie night. It’s Lindsay Lohan’s debut movie where she plays long-lost twins who reconnect at a summer camp but are unaware of each other's existence before that. The sisters devise a scheme to trade places with their parents before returning home, but when they do, they find themselves in some awkward situations, which makes for a funny and occasionally heartwarming comedy. Despite being a remake, the movie managed to surpass the original in legendary status because of its outstanding acting, sharp wit, and heartwarming ridiculousness. So the next time you decide on which movie to watch, you know this is the one!!

The Karate Kid Release Year- 1984 Genre: Action, Drama, Family Directed By John G. Avildsen Writer: Robert Mark Kamen Stars: Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki “Pat” Morita Suitable for everyone 10 years and above Run Time: 126 mins Rating:7.3/10 Budget $8 Million OTT platform: Netflix The Karate Kid is easily one of the best family movies we could watch without getting bored. It demonstrates how perseverance, support, and self-belief can transform anything. He recruits Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita), a repairman who also happens to be a martial arts expert, to protect himself against bullies. Finally agreeing to coach him, Mr. Miyagi helps him finally get over his phobias, bullies, and other obstacles. A must-see classic family movie that can be watched on Netflix, although best suited to children aged 10 and up.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids - 1989 Release Year- 1989 Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family Directed By Joe Johnston Writer: Ed Naha, Tom Schulman Stars: Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer, Marcia Strassman Suitable for 10 years and above Run Time: 93 mins Rating: 6.4/10 Budget: $18 Million OTT platform: Hotstar This family-friendly movie shows how incredible, slightly terrifying, and occasionally even humorous science can be. In the narrative Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, a scientist mistakenly creates a contraption that causes him and a few neighbourhood kids to shrink. The kids must then overcome enormous obstacles as the scientist tries to figure out how to restore them to their original sizes. A fun-filled, suspenseful film that will keep you entertained and make you laugh during the full 93 minutes.

13 going on 30 Release Year- 2004 Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Directed By Gary Winick Writer: Cathay Yuspa, Josh Goldsmith Stars: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo Suitable for 13 years and above Run Time: 98 mins Rating: 6.2/10 Budget: $37 Million OTT platform: Netflix Another one of those movies where a kid miraculously takes over an adult's body, but a good choice for a cozy movie night. It centres on a 13-year-old girl in 1987 who aspires to be popular. She feels humiliated by her peers during her birthday celebration and longs to be 30 years old. Jenna, however, should exercise caution while making wishes because shortly after doing so, she awakens in 2004, at the age of 30, and has no idea how she got there. Filled with romance, humor, and life lessons, 13 Going on 30 is sure to establish itself as a family favourite in no time.

Mrs. Doubtfire Release Year- 1993 Genre: Comedy, Drama Directed By Chris Columbus Writer: Randi Mayem Singer and Leslie Dixon Stars: Robin Williams, Sally Field Suitable for 13 years and above Run Time: 125 mins Rating: 7.1/10 Budget: $25 Million OTT platform: Hotstar Based on Anne Fine's Alias Madame Doubtfire, a 1987 novel, this is another good family-friendly movie starring Robin Williams. To communicate with his kids, a newly divorced, humorous, and easygoing man (Robert Williams) poses as the female housekeeper Mrs. Doubtfire and convinces his ex-wife to employ him as a nanny. The impact of divorce and separation on a family is a topic covered in the movie. Your entire family will enjoy laughing at Williams' character's attempts to maintain the act and at his development as a father. We can cry when Robin Williams performs, first from laughter, then from grief. There are many heartbreaking puppy dog moments, rapid-fire hilarity, and weird accents in it, keeping us hooked to the movie, a perfect classic comedy to watch with the family.

School of Rock Release Year- 2003 Genre: Comedy, Music Directed By Richard Linklater Writer: Mike White Stars: Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White, Sarah Silverman Suitable for 13 years and above Run Time: 109 mins Rating: 7.2/10 Budget: $35 Million OTT platform: Amazon Prime One of Richard Linklater's greatest works. The movie revolves around a struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn, who after being fired from his band, takes a job as a substitute teacher at a strict primary private school to turn his students into a rock band. Prepare to smile and enjoy some fantastic music in this movie. This good old family film is amusing, motivational, and humorous. Additionally, it features a lot of tracks that will keep everyone interested. What more do we require?

Scooby-Doo Release Year- 2002 Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Family Directed By Raja Gosnell Writer: James Gunn Stars: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mathew Lillard Suitable for 13 years and above Run Time: 86 mins Rating: 5.2/10 Budget: $84 Million OTT platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime This classic family movie brings the beloved cartoon to life in a hilarious and eerie fashion. Scooby-Doo tells the story of Mystery Inc., a group of friends who use their talking Great Dane, Scooby, to help them solve mysteries, as shown in the cartoon Scooby-Doo. Before it's too late, the group must cooperate to solve this mystery and preserve Spooky Island and everyone who visits there. Viewing the characters come to life will be a treat for the ones who love the original one.

Casper Release Year- 1995 Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Family Directed By Brad Silberling Writer: Sherri Stoner, Deanna Oliver Stars: Bill Pullman, Christina Ricci, Cathy Moriarty Suitable for 13 years and above Run Time: 101 mins Rating: 6.1/10 Budget: $55 Million OTT platform: Amazon Prime In this cute horror classic movie, Casper, a little friendly ghost and his naughty ghost uncles terrorise a house in Maine. However, an afterlife therapist and his daughter move into the mansion. They run across Casper while attempting to expel evil spirits from the property. Casper and the girl get closer while the uncles make every effort to get the man out of the estate. Will the guy and the girl be forced to leave by their bizarre (and eerie) antics? Witness yourself!

Jumanji Release Year- 1995 Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Family Directed By Joe Johnston Writer: Jonathan Hensleigh, Greg Taylor, and Jim Strain Stars: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt Suitable for 6 years and above Run Time: 104 mins Rating: 7/10 Budget: $65 Million OTT platform: Netflix Imagine engaging in a lengthy board game with friends only to become stuck in it. Another one of the best ‘90s classic family movies out there starring Robin Williams, Jumanji is a narrative about a board game that two kids discover and play, only to release a guy trapped in it for decades and a series of hazards that can only be halted by finishing the game. This movie is guaranteed fun for the entire family.

The Pursuit of Happyness Release Year- 2006 Genre: Biography, Drama Directed By Gabriele Muccino Writer: Steven Conrad Stars: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Todd Black Suitable for 13 years and above Run Time: 117 mins Rating: 8/10 Budget: $55 Million OTT platform: Prime Video Based on the best-selling 2006 novel of the same name written by Chris Gardner and Quincy Troupe, this is a heart-wrenching film about a father whose wife leaves him for his financial missteps. This might not be the ideal option if you're looking for a funny movie. But you must watch it. Will Smith's character, Chris, and his little son (Jaden Smith) set off on a life-altering trip after being kicked out of their residence. This movie may cause you to grab the tissue box in addition to making you grin.

Soul Release Year- 2020 Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Animation Directed By Pete Docter, Kemp Powers Writer: Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones Stars: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga Suitable for 6 years and above Run Time: 101 mins Rating: 8/10 Budget: $150 Million OTT platform: Hotstar We're complete suckers for a great Disney-Pixar film, but Soul is particularly excellent. It serves as a lesson to live life to the fullest and follow your passion. When a guy finally gets the big break he's been waiting for, Soul tells the tale of how he ends himself trapped between the physical world and the afterlife after dying in an accident. It's full of amazing jazz music and a crucial message: Live life to the fullest even when things don't go as planned because it still has significance and purpose. The amazing thing about this movie is how educational and enjoyable it is at the same time. It will make you laugh and weep, and for a claimed children's audience, it has extremely mature feelings.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Release Year- 2001 - 2011 Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Animation Directed By Stephen Hillenburg Writer: Derek Drymon, Tim Hill, Stephen Hillenburg Stars: Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass Suitable for 6 years and above Run Time: 87 mins Rating: 7.1/10 Budget: $30 Million OTT platform: Netflix Your children will adore this movie if they have ever watched SpongeBob SquarePants. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie follows SpongeBob and Patrick as they depart Bikini Bottom to find King Neptune's stolen crown and exonerate Mr. Krabs of the crime. Will these two silly best buddies be able to complete their task?

Harry Potter films Release Year- 2004 Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy Directed By Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron Writer: Steve Kloves, Michael Goldenberg Stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson Suitable for 6 years and above Run Time: 1,179 mins in total Rating: 7.5/10 Budget: $1.2 Billion OTT platform: Netflix The Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling captured a generation's attention, and the movies based on them are among the finest family films ever made. In the series, a young child named Harry Potter learns that he is a wizard with a legacy. Harry's situation isn't entirely lighthearted, either. He battles Lord Voldemort, his archenemy, throughout the story. After finishing the novels, cuddle up for many weekends of top-notch enjoyment (there are eight films, plus numerous spin-offs in the works).

Dr. Doolittle Release Year- 1998 Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy Directed By Betty Thomas Writer: Larry Levin, Nat Mauldin Stars: Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis Suitable for 6 years and above Run Time: 85 mins Rating: 5.4/10 Budget: $71.5 million OTT platform: Netflix Ever wondered what it may be like to be able to communicate with animals? In this movie, Eddie Murphy plays a veterinarian who acquires power due to an accident. But the gift bites him in more ways than one, and people soon notice his peculiar behaviour. Can he manage his profession, his family, and his new gift all at once? A definite fun-filled movie to watch for a movie night.

Madagascar Release Year- 2005 Genre: Adventure, Animation, Comedy Directed By Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath Writer: Mark Burton, Billy Frolick Stars: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer Suitable for all ages Run Time: 86 mins Rating: 6.9/10 Budget: $7.5 million OTT platform: Prime Video A humorous and exciting film for the whole family is Madagascar. It chronicles the experiences of four creatures from the Central Park Zoo as they attempt to adapt to life in the wild after being lost in the Madagascar rainforests. Do these domesticated animals have what it takes to succeed? Take a look for yourself, and prepare to chuckle as you watch this funny classic family movie.

P.S. I love you Release Year- 2007 Genre: Romance, Drama Directed and written by Richard LaGravenese Stars: Hillary Swank, Gerard Butler Suitable for 16+ years Run Time: 125 mins Rating: 7/10 Budget: $30 million OTT platform: Netflix A young widow learns that her deceased husband left her 10 notes – all of which concluded with "P.S. I Love You" – meaning to comfort her and help her begin a new life. After his passing, he had planned to have these letters given to her. Each fresh message she receives as the season change encourages her and leads her on a brand-new journey. A top classic movie that will undoubtedly send your emotions on an emotional rollercoaster.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Release Year- 2010 Genre: Family, comedy, drama Directed By Thor Freudenthal Writer: Jackie Filgo, Jeff Filgo Stars: Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron Suitable for all ages Run Time: 92 mins Rating: 6.2/10 Budget: $15 million OTT platform: Hotstar How does a child make it while transitioning from elementary to middle school? Based on the best-selling book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid follows the amusing exploits of a youngster just trying to get through middle school. It is the first film in the diary of a wimpy child series, and youngsters should see it.

Even After: A Cinderella Story Release Year- 1998 Genre: comedy, drama, romance Directed By Andy Tennant Writer: Susannah Grant Stars: Drew Barrymore, Dougray Scott Suitable for 13 years and above Run Time: 120 mins Rating: 7.1/10 Budget: $26 million OTT platform: Hotstar There are too many reasons that Andy Tennant's Cinderella movie, Ever After, is the best; from the nuance added to the stepfamily dynamic to the substitution of a fairy godmother with Leonardo da Vinci, Tennant's "realistic" interpretation gives the story a distinctive new texture. The fact that the music, settings, and costumes are equally stunning as the legendary princess helps. The true magic of Ever After can be found in the genuine romance between Cinderella (Drew Barrymore) and Prince Henry (Dougray Scott), who fall in love while perusing libraries, walking among ruins, and playing rock-paper-scissors at gypsy feasts. Even without the theatrical and magical elements typically associated with the story, it's enough to make us feel something.

Matilda Release Year- 1996 Genre: comedy, family, fantasy Directed By Danny DeVito Writer: Nicholas Kazan, Robin Swicord Stars: Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Mara Wilson Suitable for 6+ years Run Time: 98 mins Rating: 7/10 Budget: $36 million OTT platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Sometimes kids and grownups occasionally just don't get each other. That seems to be especially true in the movie Matilda, which is about a young girl with unique telekinetic abilities who uses them to defend herself from the unjust adults in her life, such as her vile parents and the dreadful school administrator. Watch as she takes on the role of a defender for people who cannot defend themselves and uses her abilities to foil nefarious schemes. This tale of a little girl with telekinetic abilities, which is based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name, shows children that they can do everything they set their minds to if they have a little support.

The Marvel movie franchise Release Year- 2008 to present Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner Suitable for 13 years and above Rating: 8/10 OTT platform: Hotstar The Marvel movie world is the perfect place to go if you want action, adventure, a gripping storyline, and superheroes. Iron Man, the first movie in the series, debuted in 2008, and other superhero movies have since followed, including Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Avengers, to mention a few. Such a movie night is the best if you're into Sci-Fi and adventure.

The Addams Family Release Year- 1991 Genre: comedy, fantasy Directed By Barry Sonnenfeld Writer: Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson Stars: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia Suitable for 12 years and above Run Time: 99 mins Rating: 6.9/10 Budget: $30 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime The Addams Family should be on your watch list if your family likes scary classic black family movies. A strange and macabre family is the subject of the story, and a long-lost relative suddenly reappears in their life. When Fester (Christopher Lloyd), Gomez's (Raul Julia) lost brother, unexpectedly emerges, the Addams Family is overjoyed. Until Morticia (Anjelica Huston) notices that something is amiss. Discover it for yourself in this funny and dark comedy (and gasp).

Spy Kids Release Year- 2001 Genre: comedy, action, adventure Directed and written by Robert Rodriguez Stars: Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Danny Trejo, Antonio Banderas Suitable for 6 years and above Run Time: 88 mins Rating: 5.6/10 Budget: $35 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime If you recently learned that your parents were spies, what would you do? I suppose that would be a little startling. Imagine having to protect them from an evil, high-tech enemy. When you put it all together, you get Spy Kids, one of the timeless family films from the early 2000s that every child should watch.

Ghostbusters Release Year- 1984 Genre: comedy, fantasy, action Directed By Ivan Reitman Writer: Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis Stars: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis Suitable for 12 years and above Run Time: 105 mins Rating: 7.8/10 Budget: $25-30 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime Best theme music? Yes. the greatest cast as a whole? Yes. The best film ever with a New York City setting? Yes, most likely. If you decide to watch this '80s classic for your movie night, you cannot go wrong. A team of scientists creates a ghost-removal business to get rid of supernatural annoyances in New York City in this timeless 1980s film. Can they stop a catastrophic ghost invasion in the Big Apple? Learn more in this humorous classic family film that the whole family will love.

The Pink Panther Release Year- 2006 Genre: comedy, adventure, crime Directed By Shawn Levy Writer: Len Blum, Steve Martin Stars: Steve Martin, Kevin Kline, Jean Reno Suitable for 10+ years Run Time: 93 mins Rating: 5.6/10 Budget: $80 million OTT platforms: Amazon Prime, Netflix Every member of the family will enjoy this recreation of the timeless Peter Sellers movie from 1963. Inspector Jacques Clouseau, played by Steve Martin, must solve the death of a well-known soccer coach and the theft of the priceless Pink Panther diamond. Clouseau would do whatever to solve the case, but his antics obstruct his efforts. In this fantastic classic comedy find out if he will be successful.

Enchanted Release Year- 2007 Genre: comedy, adventure, crime Directed By Kevin Lima Writer: Bill Kelly Stars: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden Suitable for 5+ years Run Time: 107 mins Rating: 7.1/10 Budget: $85 million OTT platform: Hotstar Popular fairy tales are given a new spin in this endearing family favourite film. The plot of Enchanted centres on a young princess named Giselle who, on the night of her wedding, is banished by her wicked mother-in-law to New York City, a location where there don't seem to be any happily ever afters. As she waits for her true love to come to her aid, she encounters a cynical divorce lawyer who assists her. Will her prince save her, or is there something (or someone) much more magnificent waiting for Giselle in New York? Find out by watching this timeless beauty right away.

Forrest Gump Release Year- 1994 Genre: drama, romance Directed By Robert Zemeckis Writer: Eric Roth Stars: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Sally Field. Suitable for 13+ years Run Time: 142 mins Rating: 8.8/10 Budget: $55 million OTT platform: Netflix You will cry, laugh, and think about life in general while watching Forrest Gump. It tells the tale of a 75-IQ man from Alabama who is going through the motions of life but unknowingly influences everyone he comes into contact with. He makes a valiant effort to follow Jenny, his childhood sweetheart, along the route. This beloved family film tells the amazing tale of a regular guy experiencing exceptional experiences over several decades.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Release Year- 1961 Genre: comedy, drama romance Directed By Blake Edwards Writer: George Axelrod Stars: Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard Suitable for 13+ years Run Time: 114 mins Rating: 7.6/10 Budget: $2.5 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime A must-watch classic family movie. Blake Edwards' comedy centres on a young New York socialite played by Audrey Hepburn who develops feelings for a young guy who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to stand in the way. It is a popular choice for dorm-room posters and Halloween costumes. It was one of the most fashionable movies made in the 20th century and was based on a Truman Capote novel.

The Wizard of Oz Release Year- 1939 Genre: adventure, family, fantasy Directed By Victor Fleming Writer: Noel Langley Stars: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger Suitable for 6+ years Run Time: 102 mins Rating: 8.1/10 Budget: $2.5 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime Even after many viewings, The Wizard of Oz remains a timeless classic for the family to watch and enjoy. It's a classic film from your youth that your kids will adore! In this fantasy movie, a little girl named Dorothy and her dog Toto go to the fantastic country of Oz after being transported from their home in Kansas. In the company of some eccentric and dedicated companions, she embarks on a quest to find the Wizard, who she hopes would assist her in returning home.

The GodFather Release Year- 1972 Genre- Action, Crime Directed By Francis Ford Coppola Writer Mario Puzo, Stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan Suitable for 16+ years Run Time- 175 mins Rating- 9.2/10 Budget- $6-7.2 million OTT platform- Amazon Prime A classic of the gangster genre, The Godfather is recognised as one of the finest and most influential movies ever filmed. It's the gangster movie you can't resist seeing. These moral conflicts are encapsulated in a legendary baptism sequence, which is masterfully cut in conjunction with the murder of four competing dons. The corruption-drenched drama follows a wealthy immigrant family as they struggle with the contradicting principles of authority and faith.

The Before Trilogy Release Year- 1995-2013 Genre: Romance Directed By Richard Linklater Writer Richard Linklater and Kim Krizan Stars Ethan Hawke, and Julie Delpy Suitable for 16+ years Run Time- 290 mins Rating- 8.5/10 Budget- $7.5 million OTT platform- Netflix Consisting of three films, the Before series starring Ethan Hawke as Jesse, a young man from Texas who is as shy and awkward as he is incredibly likable, and Julie Delpy, the French, intelligent, and charismatic Céline, follows the beginning of an unexpected yet incredible bond that ultimately resulted in one of the most realistic portrayals of romance in film history. The three movies, which were each released once every nine years between 1995 and 2013, are all excellent choices for your movie night.

Goldfinger Release Year- 1964 Genre- Action, Crime Directed By Guy Hamilton Writer Mario Puzo, Stars Sean Connery, Gert Frobe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton Suitable for 16+ years Run Time- 110 mins Rating- 7.7/10 Budget- $3 million OTT platform- Amazon Prime James Bond as we know him first appears in Goldfinger, along with a variety of gadgets that would later come to characterize the franchise. The narrative of the movie involves Bond looking into gold smuggling by gold baron Auric Goldfinger, and he finally learns Goldfinger's plans to poison the Fort Knox United States Bullion Depository. The first Bond blockbuster, Goldfinger, is a timeless film that I can watch repeatedly.

Jaws Release Year- 1975 Genre: Adventure, thriller Directed By Steven Spielberg Writer: Peter Benchley, Carl Gottlieb Stars: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw Suitable for 13+ years Run Time: 124 mins Rating: 8.1/10 Budget: $9 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime The political foresight that keeps Steven Spielberg's timeless blockbuster relevant is unnecessary since it is a film about big-ass shark-eating humanity. This is a story of an island town threatened by a killer shark that will always remain frightening and timeless after 37 years. The dialogues are funny and clever, the characterisation is accurate and sharply observed (it's one of the great guys-on-a-mission movies), and the story comes together like a perfectly constructed watch.

Pitch Perfect Release Year- 2012 Genre: Comedy, music, romance Directed By Jason Moore Writer: Kay Cannon Stars: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin Suitable for 10+ years Run Time: 112 mins Rating: 7.1/10 Budget: $17 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime A classic musical movie in which a girl band faces off against a boy band. Watching this movie on your movie night will be intriguing and enjoyable. Beca, a first-year student at Barden University, is persuaded to join the school's all-girl singing club, The Bellas. The Bellas compete against their male counterparts on campus, adding some much-needed vigour to their repertory.

Toy Story Release Year- 1995-2019 Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy Suitable for 6+ years Directed by John Lasseter Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney Run Time: 81-120 mins Rating: 7.5/10 OTT platform: hotstar For many kids(and adults), the Toy Story movies are their favourites. In the universe of Toy Story, toys have the same emotions as humans —love, resentment, adventure, and friendship—and come to life when people aren't looking. This animated comedy about toys coming to life is ideal for family movie night since it contains plenty of inside jokes for grownups. It's so amazing that it inspired three sequels and a tonne of spin-offs, giving you and your kids plenty of weekend entertainment.

Moana Release Year- 2016 Genre: Adventure, animation, comedy Directed By John Musker and Ron Clements Writer: Jared Bush, Stars: voices of Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison Suitable for 5+ years Run Time: 103 mins Rating: 7.6/10 Budget: $9 million OTT platform: hotstar The first of many Disney movies on our list, this musical adventure gets bonus points for having a completely tough protagonist and a terrific soundtrack (thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda). To preserve her island, fearless Moana sets off to explore the Polynesian waters with the aid of her demigod companion Maui (Dwayne Johnson). The movie cleverly avoids classic confrontations in favour of a more introspective, inward journey of discovery, and it is both empowering and enjoyable.

Baby’s Day Out Release Year- 1994 Genre: Adventure, crime, comedy Directed By Patrick Read Johnson Written by John Hughes, Stars: Joe Mantegna, Lara Flynn Boyle, Joe Pantoliano, and Brian Haley Suitable for 5+ years Run Time: 99 mins Rating: 6.2/10 Budget: $48 million OTT platform: Hotstar One of the top classic family movies in my list of movies to watch with my family. The son of a rich family is attempted to be abducted by three persons acting as photographers. But as the little child walks the streets of New York, what they thought would be a straightforward chore becomes the most difficult challenge for the three of them. This movie is one to watch, a perfect one for family movie time.

Aladdin Release Year- 1992 Genre: Adventure, animation, comedy Directed By John Musker and Ron Clements Writer: John Musker and Ron Clements Stars: voices of Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin, and Jonathan Freeman, Suitable for 5+ years Run Time: 90 mins Rating: 8/10 Budget: $28 million OTT platform: Hotstar Another Disney classic! Who doesn't love this musical adaptation of Arabian Nights? The plot centres around a good-hearted homeless kid and a power-hungry Grand Vizier competing for a magical lamp that may grant their greatest desires. Clear your living room carpet, for your family to have a sing-along to "A Whole New World" movie night.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Release Year- 2005 Genre: comedy, drama, romance Directed By Ken Kwapis Writer: Delia Ephron and Elizabeth Chandler Stars: America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel Suitable for 12+ years Run Time: 119 mins Rating: 6.5/10 Budget: $25 million OTT platform: Netflix Best buddies are getting ready to spend their first summer apart. They establish a denim-custody routine to remain in touch. They pass around a pair of used pants that are the ideal size for each of their bodies. Watching the pant and love revolve around them is fascinating. It's a good family movie that you can enjoy with a warm blanket and some popcorn.

Finding Nemo Release Year- 2003 Genre: Adventure, animation, comedy Directed By Andrew Stanton Writer: Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, and David Reynolds Stars: voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould Suitable for 4+ years Run Time: 100 mins Rating: 8.2/10 Budget: $94 million OTT platform: Hotstar Dive into this endearing underwater comedy with plenty of laughs and lessons for kids (and adults) about the value of collaboration, embracing your uniqueness, and how a little bit of drive can go a long way. The movie takes you on a journey that is full of tonnes of affection, unusual people, and an overpowering emotion as you follow an anxious clownfish in quest of his lost kid. Finding Dory, the sequel, is a delightful choice as well.

Frozen Release Year- 2013 Genre: Adventure, animation, comedy Directed and written By Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee Stars: voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff Suitable for 4+ years Run Time: 102 mins Rating: 7.4/10 Budget: $150 million OTT platform: Hotstar This film is a favourite among all kids. Your adult heart will also be warmed by the touching tale of two sisters who live in a state of continuous winter as well as the outrageously catchy music. The plot thickens as their lives alter as Elsa goes into hiding and their beloved land is doomed to an endless winter. Anna searches for Elsa with the assistance of her new acquaintance and a few more friends. Will the sisters be able to solve everything? The most crucial question is: Will your children ever cease singing "Let It Go"?

Despicable ME Release Year- 2010 Genre: Adventure, animation, comedy Directed By Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin Writer: Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio Stars: voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand Suitable for 4+ years Run Time: 95 mins Rating: 7.6/10 Budget: $69 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime The voice of Gru, a suburban supervillain out to steal the moon, is provided by Steve Carell. He is seated over a large subterranean lair filled with swarms of yellow, gibberish-speaking minions. However, after adopting three sweet tow-headed orphan children, he begins to experience a sense of maternal love for his adoptive family and quickly finds that family isn't all that horrible. It's a really sweet movie with cute little minions.

Up Release Year- 2009 Genre: Adventure, animation, comedy Directed By Pete Docter Writer: Tom McCarthy Stars: the voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer, Jordan Nagai Suitable for 6+ years Run Time: 96 mins Rating: 8.3/10 Budget: $175 million OTT platform: Hotstar When talking about Pixar's Best Picture nomination, the opening sad sequence of Up deserves all the attention. The 78-year-old widower Carl Fredricksen has long wanted to visit South America and discover the enigmatic Paradise Falls. Along with his new companion and fellow young Boy Scout Russell, he straps thousands of balloons to his home and sets out on his largest expedition to keep his vow to his late wife. Even while the beginning sobs are necessary, this is also a tale about overcoming sadness with the aid of friendship and adventure.

The Lion King Release Year- 1994 Genre: Adventure, animation, drama Directed By Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff Writer: Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, Linda Woolverton Stars: voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones, Whoopi Goldberg Suitable for 4+ years Run Time: 88 mins Rating: 8.5/10 Budget: $45 million OTT platform: Hotstar The timeless delights of this Disney Renaissance-era animated masterpiece should be shared with children by their parents. Should you require a primer: Until his evil uncle Scar violently overthrows his brother and usurps control, Simba is the young heir to the kingdom of the Pride Lands. Will Simba muster the resolve to face his foe and claim the crown that is rightfully his? This is timeless. When it was released, it was a fantastic feat in animation. The allure is still there after all these years.

Ratatouille Release Year- 2007 Genre: Adventure, animation, comedy Directed and written by Brad Bird Stars: voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano Suitable for 4+ years Run Time: 111 mins Rating: 8.1/10 Budget: $150 million OTT platform: Hotstar Ah, to work as a chef at the world's culinary centre! Remy fantasises about cooking delectable meals in kitchens in Paris. The sole issue? He's a rat, which should make diners nervous. However, after meeting the clumsy Linguini (a human), the pair work together to realise his ambition, though not without a few mishaps along the way.

City Lights Release Year- 1931 Genre: comedy, drama, romance Directed and written By Charlie Chaplin Stars: Charlie Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill, Harry Myers Suitable for 4+ years Run Time: 87 mins Rating: 8.5/10 Budget: $1.5 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime Description- He wrote, directed, produced, edited, and performed in his films, which he also scored with an orchestra. Charlie Chaplin's whole vision is still astounding. City Lights was unique in its way. The movie was not only a great box office hit, but it also included one of the most moving close-ups in movie history. City Lights comes perilously close to Magnificent Obsession and other lace-handkerchief endeavours with its storyline centred on Charlie's love for a blind flower vendor and his attempts to save enough money for an eye procedure.

The Mask Release Year- 1994 Genre: comedy, action crime Directed by Chuck Russell Written By Mike Werb Stars: Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene Suitable for 13+ years Run Time: 101 mins Rating: 6.9/10 Budget: $18-23 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime The Mask is the first entry in The Mask franchise and is loosely based on the Dark Horse Comics. Jim Carrey plays Stanley Ipkiss, a helpless bank teller who stumbles upon a mysterious wooden green mask that turns him into The Mask, a green-faced troublemaker with the power to alter himself and his surroundings at will. When he begins utilising his abilities to fight crime, Dorian Tyrell, a criminal who wants to depose his boss, targets him. This great movie from the 90s is a must-watch if you haven't seen it before.

The Jungle Book Release Year- 1967 Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman Written By Larry Clemmons, Ralph Wright Stars: Phil Harris, Sebastian Cabot, Louis Prima Suitable for 4+ years Run Time: 78 mins Rating: 7.6/10 Budget: $4 million OTT platform: Hotstar Young orphan Mowgli embarks on a mission to discover his identity in Disney's adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling tale – The Jungle Book, with the aid of animal friends. It's challenging for Bagheera the Panther and Baloo the Bear to persuade a kid to leave the bush for civilisation. The ideal film for a family movie night turns out to be this timeless family favourite.

Charlie & the chocolate factory Release Year- 2005 Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family Directed by Tim Burton Written By John August Stars: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, Missi Pyle Suitable for 10+ years Run Time: 115 mins Rating: 6.7/10 Budget: $150 million I mean, who doesn't adore chocolate? What if you were given a tour of the world's most gorgeous chocolate factory but the guide was the strangest candy maker ever? Burton's first musical film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, stars Charlie Bucket as a good-hearted youngster who gets a ticket to the Chocolate Factory tour. It's fascinating to observe how Charlie and Willy Wonka support one another through difficulties and pick some lessons along the road. You will undoubtedly adore this fantastic family film.

101 Dalmations Release Year- 1996 Genre: Crime, Adventure, Comedy Directed by Stephen Herek Written By John Hughes Stars: Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson, Joan Plowright Suitable for 4+ years Run Time: 103 mins Rating: 5.7/10 Budget: $67 million OTT platform: Hotstar If your 101 Dalmations and other pets were being taken from you, how would you manage? This classic movie revolves around an evil high-fashion designer who schemes to kidnap dalmatian pups from her staff and her husband to produce an expensive fur coat but ends up making an extravagant mess instead. A family-friendly movie that's both adorable and exciting.

The Star Wars Franchise Release Year- 1977 - 2019 Genre: Adventure, Comedy Created by George Lucas Suitable for 13+ years Rating: 8.5/10 OTT platform: Hotstar If your family loves grand space operas with lots of action and adventure, Star Wars is a great choice. With the now-legendary characters including Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, and countless more, the franchise shows the unending conflict between good and evil. Uncertain about where to begin? The first film, A New Hope, which came out in 1977, is our pick.

Edward Scissorhands Release Year- 1990 Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance Directed by Tim Burton Written By Tim Burton, Caroline Thompson Stars: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder Suitable for 13+ years Run Time: 105 mins Rating: 7.9/10 Budget: $20 million OTT platform: Hotstar It recounts the tale of a partially completed artificial humanoid with scissor blades for hands who is adopted by a suburban family and falls in love with their teenage daughter. This best family movie is a must-watch if you enjoy fantasy films.

The Goonies Release Year- 1985 Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Film Directed By Richard Donner Writer: Chris Columbus Stars: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman Suitable for 10+ years Run Time: 114 mins Rating: 7.7/10 Budget: $19 million OTT platform: Amazon Prime This coming-of-age ’80s classic has got it all: a young Josh Brolin, buried riches, enduring friendship, and thrilling action sequences. Young misfits known as The Goonies unearth an old map and embark on a quest to locate a famous pirate's long-lost treasure. Along the trip, they encounter a lot of challenges, including a family of crooks, a friendly giant, and several testing traps. Every member of the family will appreciate the adventure, humour, and lessons about growing up in this film. It's understandable why this film is regarded as one of the most iconic of the 1980s given how innocent it seems. We advise keeping this movie for children 10 years and older since it is a bit scary.

We believe we have you covered for your upcoming movie night with your family. Next time just go through this list of top classic movies and choose right away your next movie to watch!

