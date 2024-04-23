Did Taylor Swift Drop Hints About Appearing In Deadpool & Wolverine Amid TTPD Release? Here's What Fans Think

While the recently released trailer of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine teased some major easter eggs, Taylor Swift too might have just hinted towards her involvement in the superhero movie.

What do the rumors suggest, and what news has acted as fuel to the fire? Here are the details.

Taylor Swift in Deadpool & Wolverine

Taylor Swift, who is notorious for subtly revealing details about her personal life, recently released her highly anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The singer, who had previously dropped hints about her connection with Travis Kelce, the Tight End of the Kansas City Chiefs, has now subtly revealed a significant clue that suggests her possible involvement in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. This movie features the incredible talents of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Fans of Marvel as well as the one who have been following Swift's lyrics, have expressed their excitement as the latest released album by the Crule summer singer ends with the word "Dazzling."

It is possible that this is a subtle clue from the artist regarding a potential appearance in the film as the mutant character known as Dazzler.

Although this could be seen as a discreet nod from the Blank Space artist, alluding to her participation in Deadpool & Wolverine, Taylor Swift was also seen in the company of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman while supporting her boyfriend at an NFL game in October.

Similarly, the star singer was also seen attending a get-together in Manhattan that again involved Lively, Reynolds, and Jackman. However, this time she was also accompanied by the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy.

Shawn Levy about Taylor Swift

According to a report from ScreenRant, Shawn Levy replicated the identical reaction displayed by Andrew Garfield and Patrick Stewart when questioned about their potential involvement in Marvel Studio's films, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, respectively.

While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, when Levy was asked about Taylor Swift’s possible cameo in the grand and starstudded movie that brings back the long-lost antihero, Wolverine, alongside Reynolds, Deadpool, along with other major characters from the X-Men franchise, the director neither confirmed nor denied the news.

While declining to answer the rumors, Shawn Levy stated, "I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that. But I will say, as I said earlier here at CinemaCon, the proliferation of rumors about who is and isn't in this movie, it's fabulous, because no one will ever know the truth until July 26.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theaters on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: What Is The Ant-Man Helmet Scene In Deadpool And Wolverine Official Trailer? EXPLAINED