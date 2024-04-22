Shawn Levy's mind-blowing directorial Deadpool and Wolverine is about to hit theaters this summer in July. As the months pass for the anticipated release of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine, a new trailer for the film was dropped today. While the latest trailer was quite stirring, it included a certain superhero.

The latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine featured an appearance from a big Ant-Man helmet. While the majority of the cast has been announced, rumors have teased more than a few Avengers-level cameos alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, leaving fans excited to see what comes next.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Shares New Teaser And Poster Of Deadpool & Wolverine Before Full Trailer Release; See Here Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What is the Ant-Man helmet scene in Deadpool and Wolverine?

Following an unprecedented preview trailer at the Super Bowl, the first full trailer for Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine has arrived. Ryan Reynolds' character, Deadpool, appears to have recruited a Wolverine version from another reality to assist him on a TVA mission to preserve the MCU.

Advertisement

The multiverse blockbuster footage includes sequences in the void where those trimmed by the TVA end up, as previously seen in Loki season 1.

During this sequence in the trailer, a base in the wasteland opens up, revealing a Paul Rudd Ant-Man cameo of sorts. As per The Direct , the smoke pours from the front; viewers can see a giant skull inside the helmet, signifying that a deceased Giant-Man Variant was transported to The Void after pruning.

However, this is not the first time the smallest Avenger appears in The Void. Episode 5 of Loki also featured a flyover of a giant Yellowjacket helmet. The episode alluded to Corey Stoll's villain in 2015's Ant-Man. This scene also alludes to an issue from the 2009 Wolverine: Old Man Logan comic series, which inspired Hugh Jackman's narrative in 2017's Logan.

Deadpool and Wolverine official trailer released

The new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine just dropped. Hang on those chimichangas, people, as the new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine has officially karate-chopped its way onto the internet, and it's insane.

In the trailer, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are cutting up everything that moves, and, to be honest, the film looks brilliantly crazy. The trailer emphasizes Wolverine and provides additional background on how we discover him.

The official plot of the film reads: “Wolverine is healing from his injuries when he runs with Deadpool, the loudmouth. They work together to defeat a common enemy.”

The film stars Ryan Reynolds as loud-mouthed Deadpool and Hugh Jackman back in action as Wolverine. Meanwhile, the film will be released in theaters on July 26, 2023.

ALSO READ: Deadpool And Wolverine TRAILER: Ultimate Anti-Heroes Team Up To Save The World; DETAILS Inside