Did You Know Jack Quaid 'Never Thought' He Would Lend Voice To Superman's Character? Find Out Why

Jack Quaid, the 31-year-old actor, revealed that he initially hesitated to lend his voice to My Adventures of Superman. The Hunger Games actor was dubbed for the character of Clark Kent. When asked about it, Quaid said that the image of Superman is quite different from how he looks.

Quaid remembered his audition days and revealed to People Magazine, "I remember getting the audition, and my first thought was sarcastically like, 'Oh yeah, I'll be Superman. But to put my own spin on it has just been such an immense honor that I never thought I would ever get the chance to play because I know I don't look the part."

Jack Quaid on voicing Superman

The Boys actor gave credit to animations for turning his character around in an amazing manner. He said, "After seeing what they did with the character and how he's very much Clark [Kent] first, Superman second—not second, just Superman is the identity he's pretending to be, where deep down he's Clark—I love that spin on it."

"You can look like absolute hell, and you can have a great day," Quaid quipped. "I love the freedom it allows you. I love that I get to play around in this world and play a role that I never thought I'd play in a million years. It feels like you can go even further into the character in a lot of ways," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Shame On You': Erin Moriarty Claps Back At Megyn Kelly Over Alleged 'Harassment' Amid Plastic Surgery Accusations

Advertisement

Jack Quaid on raiding one superpower from Superman

While in a conversation with People Magazine, the Oppenheimer star revealed that he would want flying powers from Superman. He said, "This is going to be the most boring answer of all time: it's flight. And I say anyone who says anything different is lying! You're flying. I know it's a pretty basic answer, but that and maybe I'd like to talk to animals just to see what they're thinking. I'll fly from port to port, just talking to some critters."

Jack Quaid's Upcoming Projects

After giving a massive hit with Oppenheimer, Quaid will revive his character in The Boys season 4. The show has commenced shooting and will be released anytime in 2024. The series has a great fan following as it provides a fresh angle on the superhero genre. It's different from what Marvel and DC provide to their audiences.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: New trailer unveils interesting new Homelander look