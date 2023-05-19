Who is Minyeong Choi? 5 things to know about Dae from 'XO, Kitty'

To All The Boys fans are finally going to be able to see Katherine Song Covey’s story in the Netflix series XO, Kitty. We get to see Anna Cathcart play the joyful and bubbly Kitty as she explores South Korea as she secures herself an admission in her mother’s alma mater, which also happens to be the college her boyfriend Dae, who is played by Minyeong Choi, goes to.

5 things you need to know about Minyeong Choi, Kitty’s love interest

Minyeong plays Dae in XO, Kitty

Minyeong Choi’s breakthrough role is as Dae on the Netflix series XO, Kitty. Dae is Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend whom she meets in the To All The Boys movie. They have been in a relationship for 4 years since then, they first met when Kitty was on a school trip to South Korea. She plans to surprise him by applying to the same school he goes to, which also happens to be her mother’s alma mater. Kitty arrives at the Korean Independent School of Seoul, and that is when things turn upside down.

“What I love about Dae is that he is warmhearted,” Minyeong said in an interview with Tudum. He added, “When he wants to win someone’s heart, he only uses the sincerity. He knows how important love is.” Minyeong admitted that he was “obviously delighted” to play this role. The young actor confessed that he was “a little nervous, too. I instantly started thinking about how I would handle this opportunity well and what I should work on before shooting to do my best.”

Minyeong has appeared in musical shows

Besides starring in multiple shows, Minyeong has starred in musical shows like Bonnie and Clyde, Frankenstein, and Kinky Boots.

Minyeong is a South Korean actor

XO, Kitty is not Minyeong’s first exposure to the small screen. He has starred in K-dramas like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Itaewon Class, and Mr. Sunshine. He made his debut in 2014 and is currently filming for a new movie called Dream Palace. XO, Kitty is Minyeong’s first American project.

Minyeong is very self-aware

In an interview with This Chick Flix, Minyeong spoke about how he is mindful of himself and his surroundings. He said, “I think I know just about everything, like a lot of things, where I’m at, what I want, things like that.”

Minyeong is on Instagram

Minyeong’s Instagram handle is @choi_minyeong. He has given his followers glimpses into the behind the scene photos with the XO, Kitty cast. He posted a picture of the cast while the caption reads, “Have been thinking bout this moment for a while but never thought it would be as perfect as it was.”

XO, Kitty is available to stream on Netflix, the To All The Boys spin-off series contains 10 episodes.

