EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Dutta on Maska, working with Manisha Koirala and meeting To All The Boys star Lana Condor

Nikita Dutta got candid in a recent conversation with PINKVILLA and the actress sure has quite a few things to share about her film Maska, working with the entire team, her takeaway at the end, and some more.

Netflix has been keeping up with its list of films and shows, and one of the most talked about films happens to be Maska. It features Manisha Koirala, Javed Jaffrey, Nikita Dutta, Prit Kanmani, and Shirley Sethia in pivotal roles and it goes up today (March 27, 2020). The movie is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and it narrates the story of how does the journey of an aspiring actor looks like until he has a big realization one day. We got in touch with Nikita aka Malika, and she got chatty about the movie, the experience of it, and of course, the Coronavirus lockdown as well.

Talking about her character, she went on to say, "I play the character of Malika, an aspiring actress who comes to Mumbai from a different city to become an actress. The story is about a sweet boy, it is like a fable, and Malika is adding some spice to it. The film happened to me how the standard rules are. I was called for an audition and then I was called for a meeting with Neeraj sir, the director, and that is how it went ahead."

The movie is about the struggles and the process of everything an aspiring actor goes through, ask her if there was any point of time where she could relate to it and take something from her life, she says, "The fashion is such that everyone has their struggles, even those who have a background in the industry. Also, with Malika, the struggle is much different because she has left everything and put things at stake. She has come to the city to achieve her dream and she fought with her entire family, and with a lot of people, when that is the case, it becomes a do or die situation and you have to be on your toes because you need to make a living out of that. Fortunately, I have not been in that phase because I don't have the headache to sustain myself or send back money to my family, so I have that privilege. Also, unlike Malika, I haven't left hometown and I have also been here."

She further went on to add, "Most of the things with Malika, I don't relate to but there are certain things I really admire about her like as a character she is someone with very strong will power, she is very strong-headed. She is like a go-getter, those are something one must appreciate."

Ask her if her character is going to see a realization similar to the male lead, Prit Kamani, she says, "You will have to watch the film for that because that is more about getting into the story." She also got talking about working with Manisha, and the experience of the entire shoot in general, she says, "I think Netflix as a whole is a really good platform to be a part of and that is why I never thought twice before saying yes to it. With the entire cast, may it be Prit, or Shirley, or Manisha (ma'am) or event Javed (sir), it has been a fun time. I haven't shot much with Manisha ma'am and Javed sir, but he has a great sense of humour and I think there is a lot to work with Manisha ma'am given the way she handled the character and picked up the dialect, it is commendable. Prit is like one smiling, bubbly character and I couldn't have asked for a better team."

Nikita also got the chance to meet To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor aka Lara Jean, and talking about it, she says, "I am a die heart fan of such chic flicks and when I met her, the first film had already come out and the second was about to, so I had obviously watched the first film and I find such stories very adorable. Of course, I am a huge fan of Noah as well, but when we met Lana, she was full of energy herself, she had so much zeal inside her about just the film and she was so excited to be a part of it and that was the vibe. We also introduced her to the authentic Ban Maska, so it was like a little brief chat we had and it was a fun experience."

Talking about whether there happened to be any moment where she was left thinking about acting as a profession and a takeaway she had post the film, she says, "I think the one takeaway I had from this film is I need to be grateful for what I have got. It happens that a lot of times we indulge in a lot of complaining and how we haven't gotten this, so the one thing I have taken away from this film is gratitude, for whatever and wherever you have reached."

Finally, talking about the Coronavirus lockdown, she says, "I have been on lockdown since way before it was announced and today happens to be by 10th day because I was a little extra cautious. I have been shuffling between being a bai, a cook, and myself, and you don't realize but it takes a lot of your day. I do regret not going to my parent's place so I am unfortunately left alone, but for the better. I think we should come out of this soon."

