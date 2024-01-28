Erin Moriarty, the 29-year-old star of The Boys, responded to Megyn Kelly's recent claims about her having plastic surgery. In an Instagram post, Moriarty expressed her horror at Kelly's comments and called them false and counterproductive.

Erin Moriarty Claps Back At Megyn Kelly Over Over Alleged 'Harassment'

Erin Moriarty addressed the issue of bullying and explained that she received a message about a video where Kelly made misleading comments about her appearance. Erin wrote on Instagram, “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things,” she continued, “To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”

Kelly shared a "before" photo that she claimed was relatively recent and showed Moriarty as a "nice, beautiful, natural gal." In the "after" photo, Kelly expressed shock at Moriarty's supposed transformation and questioned the use of plastic surgery, stating “I thought it was just an AI-generated face… but apparently it’s real, she’s done this to herself.” Kelly also added, “I find [plastic surgery] like a sign of mental illness. I really want to get in the heads of these young girls and say, ‘Please don’t do this.'”

Erin Moriarty clarified Megyn Kely's claims against her

In her response, Moriarty clarified that Kelly “used a photo taken ‘a year ago’ according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I’m about to turn 30) as an example.” The snapshot was on a day when she had her makeup done, involving major contouring. She called Kelly's actions harassment and false news, expressing her disappointment and stating, "Shame on you, Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News."

Moriarty received support from her The Boys co-stars, with Jack Quaid and Chace Crawford expressing love and solidarity. Quaid wrote, "Love you, Erin. F— the haters," while Crawford shared a red heart emoji.

The controversy stems from Kelly's podcast episode where she questioned Moriarty's appearance and made remarks about plastic surgery, prompting Moriarty to address the issue and defend herself against what she considers false and harmful comments.

