'Could Be Our Best Yet': Writer Eric Kripke Gives Major The Boys Season 4 Update; Here's All You Need To Know

Hollywood writer Eric Kripke shared major updates regarding The Boys' upcoming season. He stated that they have finished working on the series and that it is ready to be released this June.

Eric Kripke shares The Boys’ latest update

Series creator Eric Kripke made his announcement through his X (formerly Twitter) account. Kripke confirmed that Season 4 of The Boys is "completely, totally and absolutely done" ahead of its June premiere.

As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world. Coming June 13 on @PrimeVideo. @TheBoysTV #theboystv — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) April 10, 2024

Kripke also praised the cast and crew of Season 4, teasing that the upcoming season "could be our best yet" while expressing his excitement about its premiere.

According to Simon & Schuster, Eric Kripke is an award-winning writer and producer best known for creating television’s Tarzan (2003) and Supernatural (2005 - 2020).

Everything to know about The Boys season 4 cast and crew

Eric Kripke’s The Boys season 4 filming wrapped back in April last year, with the season expected to pick up after the events of Gen V Season 1.

The latest season has also teased the continuation of major story arcs from Season 3, including Homelander's (Antony Starr) murder trial following the killing of a supporter and supporting the condescending Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) during her presidential run.

The Boys’ upcoming season promises more gory and bizarre moments, with stars Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Simon Pegg (Hugh Campbell Sr.), Erin Moriarty (Annie January) and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) marking their return. Jeffery Dean Morgan is the new face debuting in the hit superhero series.

When The Boys’ first season premiered in 2019, the series won an Emmy and multiple Saturn Awards during its run, followed by acclaim for its dark humor and presentation. Furthermore, the black comedy drama scored a 98% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 3, the best rating the show has ever enjoyed by the audience.

The Boys Season 4 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 13 this year, with a triple-episode debut before new episodes airing every Thursday.

