Will 'XO, Kitty' be renewed for Season 2? Here is what we know

Anna Cathcart aka Katherine Song Covey, has won us over with her quirky and cheerful personality. We fell in love with Kitty’s adventures in South Korea and at the Korean Independent School of Seoul throughout the 10 episodes of XO, Kitty. The ‘To All The Boys’ spin-off series ended on a cliffhanger and left us with so many questions like, will Kitty go back to KISS for another semester? Fans are wondering if XO, Kitty will be renewed for another season. Here is what we think about the renewal of the Netflix show.

Will ‘XO, Kitty’ get a Season 2?

Netflix has not announced anything regarding Season 2 of XO, Kitty but fans are seriously hoping that Kitty’s story continues after the last episode ended on such a high note without a definite conclusion. Given that episode 10 of the first season introduced a potential romance between Kitty and Minho, it is likely that the new Netflix series will be renewed for another season.

What to expect from Season 2?

With the first season of XO, Kitty ending, the fans were left with a tone of unresolved questions. Kitty is confused about her sexuality, Minho’s confession about him being in love with Kitty, the dilemma Q is put in after Florian cheats on the finals, and Yuri and Juliana’s relationship. After all the students make their way back home from KISS for winter break, the audience is left eagerly waiting to know what the next chapter in all of the characters they have grown to love will bring.

The last episode teased a potential romantic connection between Kitty and Minho, which could bring along a lot of chaos into both of their lives. Minho happens to be Dae’s best friend, who is still in love with Kitty after she broke up with him.

XO, Kitty: When will Season 2 come out?

Keeping in mind that Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty, is still in school if the series were to get renewed. The filming would begin next Summer. However, at the end of the day, it is totally up to Netflix if the series will be renewed for a season 2 or canceled.

XO, Kitty is available to stream on Netflix; the To All The Boys spin-off series contains 10 episodes.

