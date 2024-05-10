'Do You Know The Word Mama?': Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Her Daughter Matilda Being A Daddy's Girl

Kaley Cuoco’s daughter is a daddy’s girl!

The Big Bang Theory actress jokes about her daughter’s obsession with the word “dad.” Cuoco who is currently filming away from her family, can’t wait to reunite with her daughter on Mother’s Day!



Kaley Cuoco gushes about her daughter

On May 9, Cuoco, 38, attended An Evening from the Heart, a gala presented by The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health in honor of the late actor and her 8 Simple Rules co-star John Ritter.

On the red carpet, she spoke to People Magazine about her one-year-old daughter, Matilda. "Matilda is just the most special thing in the world. So I miss her a lot, and I’ve been without her for a week, so I'm ready to head back," she said.

Although she was supposed to co-host the event with her partner Tom Pelphrey, he stayed back in Philadelphia for work and daddy duties. The actress insisted Matilda is in great hands as she loves spending time with her dad.

"'Dad dad dad dad'... all she says is dad, dada.' It's her favorite frickin word. I'm like, 'Do you know the word mama? Have you ever heard it?' " Cuoco jokes.

Cuoco will have a special Mother’s Day celebration

Although the actress is currently away for work commitments, she will fly to the East Coast to celebrate Mother’s Day with her family of three. "I am going to go out there. I'm gonna go to the East Coast on Saturday and we're going to spend Mother's Day together," she told People.

She revealed that her first Mother’s Day last year was made special with the effort from her long-time boyfriend and baby daddy. She recalled that he was away from home at the time but flew in to surprise her on the special day. “It's really sweet," she added.

On March 30, the couple celebrated their daughter’s first birthday and shared heartwarming posts on social media. Cuoco shared a video montage with pictures of her “angel girl” throughout the year. “You are a gift from above and have brought the deepest perfect joy to our entire family!" she wrote in the caption.