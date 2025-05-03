Doja Cat's Wildest Moments from Met Gala: From Channeling a Cat to Wearing Wet T-Shirt Dress

Doja Cat doesn’t hesitate when it comes to rocking bold and unusual outfits. She has created headlines with some of her sensational, albeit scandalous, looks at the Met Gala. Check out this compilation of some of her craziest looks ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. From wearing a towel for a dress to channeling a feline:

Towel Dress

In last year’s event, the singer-rapper delivered not one or two but three different looks, including the Gala’s afterparty.

She first stepped out wearing a towel-inspired dress to match the night's theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. She also had a towel wrapped around her head and completed the look with glitter mascara tears created by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath.

It was a glamorous impersonation of someone getting out of a shower. “We used glitter to paint shimmering, enchanted tears of joy streaming down her cheeks,” McGrath told Vogue at the time. Doja posed in front of the Mark Hotel before stepping into her car and heading to the event.

Wet Dress

That same year, on the red carpet, she left her mascara tears untouched but ditched her towel ensemble for a wet t-shirt dress. She rocked her signature clean buzz cut with the outfit. Fans compared her look to the Greek goddess statues.

Next up was the afterparty.

Monochromatic Nude

In the 2024 Met Gala afterparty, the Woman singer replaced her mascara tears with subtle makeup to pair with her body-hugging two-piece sheer set. Doja opted to wear nothing underneath her monochromatic nude dress, making it one of her most controversial fits yet.

Feline Doja

In 2023, the rapper went above and beyond anyone’s imagination and literally channeled a cat in her outfit. The Met Gala that year was held in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld, a beloved fashion designer. Doja wore cat prosthetics on her face to pay homage to the designer's beloved pet, Choupette.

Speaking to Vogue, celebrity makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas shared what they wanted to achieve with the look. "We wanted the makeup to read feline, but still soft and pretty. Doja and I agreed that we needed to do a thin and delicate cat-inspired eyeliner,” he said.