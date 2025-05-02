Karisma Kapoor proves black is timeless in blazer and dhoti pants set by Ritika Mirchandani

Serving stylish looks, fashion truly runs in Karisma Kapoor’s DNA. The diva knows exactly how to turn heads, making stunning choices one after another. For her latest look, she donned an elegant co-ord set by Ritika Mirchandani, creating a serious fashion statement.

The actor mixed and matched multiple pieces from the label to create this look. She styled a 3-piece outfit in all-black and looked like an absolute star. The ensemble featured a V-neck top with sequins and a geometric design. It's hard to tell if it’s a cropped top or a full-length one.

The Andaz Apna Apna actor layered her look with a blazer, delivering a chic monochrome style. The black jacket was adorned with heavy sequins and featured a tweed-like pattern, which Karisma Kapoor pulled off effortlessly. The full-sleeved jacket flaunted lightly padded shoulders and a double-breasted design.

For the bottoms, she went contemporary, opting for dhoti-style pants that mirrored the design detailing of the rest of her outfit. Keeping the look dark and sleek, the veteran star matched her attire with a pair of shiny black heels. This ensemble is perfect for an offbeat sangeet or a cocktail night during wedding festivities.

Suiting up for a posh event, the Murder Mubarak actor flaunted her sleek, straightened locks. For accessories, she wore studded drop earrings and a minimal necklace from the same set, complemented by a couple of rings on one hand. If you're not into letting your hair down, a classy styled bun or a high ponytail would also work perfectly.

For makeup, the star opted for a contoured look, with a hydrated and nude base that highlighted her cheekbones and nose. A light hint of blush, bronzer, and highlighter elevated the overall glow. She accentuated her eyes with dark eyeshadow and heavy mascara, while a nude lip completed the look. If you're aiming for something bolder, you can try a bright red lipstick or a dark brown shade.

