7 ‘NON BRIDAL’ jewelry: Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan; celebs in Sabyasachi

Hey there, fashion lovers! Throughout the years, we've witnessed Bollywood stars rocking their styles in Sabyasachi ensembles, whether it's dazzling sequin sarees, stunning bridal wear, or elegant lehengas. But hold on! We're here to highlight those occasions when these stars shone in their non-bridal looks, adorned with Sabyasachi jewelry that exuded royalty and made a bold statement.

From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor, check out these 7 celebrities who flaunted exquisite pieces from Sabyasachi’s collection.

1. Alia Bhatt

For Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary event, Alia Bhatt made a statement with her jaw-dropping accessories. From Sabyasachi's classic jewelry selection, the actress chose shoulder-length, dainty danglers adorned with diamonds. She paired these gorgeous earrings with a black saree and a deep-neckline blouse heavily embellished with stones. For additional accessories, she opted for multiple rings, giving her a look to die for.

2. Katrina Kaif

Celebrating Karva Chauth, Katrina Kaif took a traditional approach, accessorizing her ensemble with Sabyasachi earrings. These intricate jhumka-style earrings featured floral designs with emeralds, maroon rubies, and diamonds. She paired the earrings with bangles from another brand. Her choice of accessories perfectly complemented her Sabyasachi pink saree, which was decorated with sequin work.

3. Sonam Kapoor

When it’s Sonam Kapoor, fashion is never dull. Just like Alia Bhatt, she attended Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary event wearing a stunning choker necklace that showcased the designer’s rich craftsmanship. The necklace was beautifully designed with layers of diamonds and pearls, which she paired with a couture ensemble featuring a satin top, skirt, and fur jacket.

4. Karisma Kapoor

For the "100 Years of Raj Kapoor" event, Karisma Kapoor looked absolutely ethereal. The actress stole the limelight with a Sabyasachi choker and a long pearl necklace, paired with square and circular dangler earrings. She also carried the designer’s statement clutch. Her accessories beautifully complemented her ivory saree.

5. Kareena Kapoor

For Aadar Jain’s mehendi ceremony, Kareena Kapoor elevated her look with shoulder-length dangler earrings featuring multicolored stones—black, green, and pink—with a lion design at the top. She also carried a maroon Sabyasachi sling bag over her shoulder. Her outfit consisted of a heavily embroidered slit-cut kurta, bringing a modern edge to the traditional celebration.

6. Priyanka Chopra

For her wedding reception in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra wore an exquisite diamond necklace, precisely crafted with uncut diamonds and pearls. It beautifully complemented her sweetheart neckline and strapless navy blue gown. She paired the necklace with elegant stud earrings.

7. Deepika Padukone

At Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in Sabyasachi jewelry. Channeling retro vibes, she stunned in pieces from the Bengal Royale Collection, which featured chandelier earrings paired with a matha patti. Her accessories perfectly matched her black and golden sequin saree.

These 7 iconic moments prove how Bollywood actresses embraced Sabyasachi’s timeless jewelry, each leaving a lasting impression with their regal and elegant appearances.

