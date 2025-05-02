Shraddha Kapoor gives denim a smart update with a structured blazer and a pop-red top

If anyone knows how to break the rules of fashion and still look stylish, it’s Shraddha Kapoor! She is a pro at laid-back fashion, and her everyday outfit choices are proof of that. For an event last night, she showed up in a simple yet chic outfit. The star styled denim with a white blazer and looked stunning. Let’s take a look at how she put this outfit together.

To tackle the summer heat, the actor played around with shades of blue, white, and red. Keeping it laid-back, she wore a red bodycon top. To keep it modern, she opted for a slightly deep round neckline and a solid-hued design. Matching the tone of the event, she added a smart touch to her look.

Shraddha Kapoor layered the top with a longline blazer. Complementing the red top, she chose a white shade for the jacket. Keeping it light for summer, she went with a single-breasted layer featuring shoulder pads. The jacket also included two faux pockets for a functional look.

The Stree actor proved that she loves denim just as much as we do. Going for the ultimate casual look, she wore a pair of light blue jeans. She chose a relaxed and slightly wide-legged style. If you want to go for a smarter look and lean away from the laid-back vibe, you can style this outfit with a pair of white or dark-colored trousers.

The diva is the queen of simplicity, and no one can tell you otherwise. Keeping it simple at the event, she flaunted her styled wavy locks, letting them fall freely over her shoulders. For accessories, the Saaho actor wore a gold-tone multilayered neckpiece with minimal ear tops. If you love to accessorize, you can also add some rings and bracelets to the look.

Showing up in classic Shraddha style, she kept her makeup minimal as well. Looking radiant as ever, she opted for a light base and prioritized skin hydration and nourishment. A hint of cheek tint and a light lip shade beautifully tied her look together.

What do you think of the actor’s look for the event?

