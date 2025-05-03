Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: Date, time, venue, where and how to watch, hosts, presenters, more

K-fam, it’s that time of year again! The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards is just around the corner, and it's about to bring all the sparkle, drama, and unforgettable moments we love. Set to take place on May 5, 2025, at the iconic COEX center in Seoul, this star-studded night kicks off at 8:00 PM KST. You can catch every second of the action live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4 — so no FOMO allowed.

What makes Baeksang so special? It’s not just another glammed-up award show. It’s the ultimate celebration of storytelling across film, television, and theater, spotlighting the best talent in Korean entertainment. With 60 seasoned judges and industry experts on the panel, every nomination and win is backed by serious credibility. Think of it as Korea’s Oscars — but with more heart, style, and a few surprise reunions.

So grab your snacks, get comfy, and let the countdown to one of the biggest nights in K-entertainment begin!

For the hosting part, guess who’s back? The legendary trio Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup will be running the show for the seventh year in a row. Expect chemistry, charm, and a lot of smooth stage magic.

One big change this year — the TV category has a new name! It’s now called “Broadcasting” to better match how people actually watch shows today. Instead of just focusing on cable or regular TV, this includes streaming platforms, web series, and mobile content too.

A star-powered lineup is set to take the stage at the 2025 Baeksang awards

Ryu Seung Ryong (“Moving”) and Director Kim Sung Soo (“12.12: The Day”) kick things off

Pairs of last year’s winners like Lee Jung Ha & Yoo Na, Namgoong Min & Lee Ha Nee, and Kim Go Eun & Hwang Jung Min

BIBI (Best New Actress 2024) is back to crown the next-gen stars, alongside Ong Seong Wu

Kim Seon Ho joins to rep the hit drama When Life Gives You Tangerines (nominated in 8 categories!)

Seo In Guk & Jeong Eun Ji reunite after 13 years post-Reply 1997 for a special on-stage moment

Go Kyung Pyo & Seohyun bring back their Private Lives energy for a 5-year reunion

Teasers from upcoming blockbusters like Omniscient Reader (featuring Ahn Hyo Seop & Nana) and Pavane (Byun Yo Han & Go Ah Sung)

Whether you're in it for the fashion, the reunions, or the standing ovations, this night promises pure entertainment.

Event Details at a Glance:

Event: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM KST

Venue: COEX, Seoul

