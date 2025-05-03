The Unholy Trinity Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan Play Rivals in Thrilling Western Adventure

Two legendary actors, Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan, are set to play enemies in the upcoming Western adventure The Unholy Trinity. The film is produced by indie production houses Saban Films and Roadside Attractions.

Richard Gray has directed the film, which also stars David Arquette, Brandon Lessard, Veronica Ferres, Gianni Capaldi, Q’orianka Kilcher, Tim Daly, Ethan Peck, and Katrina Bowden. The story is set in Montana in the 1870s and follows Henry Broadway (Lessard), who heads to the town of Trinity to murder the man who framed his father for a crime.

“Buried secrets of an 1870s Montana town spark violence when a young man returns to reclaim his legacy and is caught between a sheriff determined to maintain order and a mysterious stranger hell-bent on destroying it,” says the official synopsis.

Brosnan plays the sheriff while Jackson portrays the mysterious antagonist St. Christopher. “Let me give you a bit of advice: Keep your ancestry between us. Not everyone who’s known is loved,” Brosnan tells Lessard in the trailer after learning his father’s identity.

This is followed by a shootout between Brosnan and Jackson’s characters in what seemed like an abandoned alley. Lessard’s bravery on the battlefield apparently won over Brosnan, who offered him to “raid” with him.

It seemed like a lot of Jackson’s men got killed by Lessard, leaving the gang outraged. “People are riled up,” someone says in the trailer, hinting at a potential final showdown. The film’s director also serves as a co-producer alongside Carter Boehm, Kellie Lessard Brooks, Jeanne Allgood Gaisford, Michele Gray, Colin Floom, and Cameron Lessard.

While Lee Zachariah penned the script. In an older interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnan reflected on his busy schedule. “I’ve got four movies in the can,” he said at the time. “I’m at a very joyful time to be able to move around the stage and to be able to have choices,” he added.

The Unholy Trinity will hit the theaters on June 13.