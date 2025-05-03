Kim Kardashian’s 11 Met Gala red-carpet looks of all time

Met Gala 2025 is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to see our favorite celebrities own the red carpet once again. Kim Kardashian, who has been attending the Met Gala since 2013 and serving up many viral fashion moments, is all set to make a lasting impression again. In the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit Kardashian’s iconic Met Gala looks of all time.

2013

Kim Kardashian has been attending the Met Gala since 2013, and in her debut year, when the theme was “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” the popular star was pregnant with her first child. She proudly showcased her baby bump in a floral Givenchy gown, featuring long sleeves, a high neck, and a tight-fitting silhouette that hugged her from all angles.

2014

For the 2014 Met Gala, themed “Charles James: Beyond Fashion,” Kim wore a Lanvin satin gown that exuded edginess with a high-slit cut, strapless design, and sweetheart neckline. She complemented the look with minimal yet striking accessories, including earrings and a ring, to add the perfect touch of elegance.

2015

For the 2015 Met Gala, themed “China: Through the Looking Glass,” Kardashian owned the red carpet in a stunning Roberto Cavalli gown. The see-through design, adorned with intricate embellishments, made her shine throughout the event. The gown was further elevated by a dramatic long feather train, adding a touch of glamour and flair.

2016

For the 2016 Met Gala, themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” Kim Kardashian stunned in a custom Balmain gown designed by the renowned Olivier Rousteing. The heavily embellished gown featured a daring thigh-high slit, and Kim took a bold risk by bleaching her eyebrows to complete the futuristic look.

2017

Kim Kardashian embraced a simpler approach at the 2017 Met Gala with a stunning off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” theme. The white gown, featuring a corset design and a fitted silhouette, was complemented by nude makeup and sleek, straight shoulder-length hair, giving her a chic, polished look.

2018

The theme for the 2018 Met Gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and Kim decided to wear a golden Versace gown that caught attention with its two cross designs, spaghetti straps, and deep neckline.

2019

Celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Kim Kardashian wore a Thierry Mugler latex dress that looked stunning with its skin-tight fit, corset design, and bead detailing. She completed the look with transparent heels, adding an extra touch of flair to the ensemble.

2021

For the Met Gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, Kim served one of the most viral and iconic looks of all time. Dressed in an all-black custom Balenciaga ensemble, the standout feature was that it covered her from head to toe, showing no skin. The oversized mini-dress was paired with a black mask and gloves, completing the dramatic look.

2022

Arriving at the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Met Gala 2022, Kim wore a vintage Jean Louis dress that originally belonged to Marilyn Monroe. The body-fitting, sparkling gown was paired with a white oversized jacket. For this iconic outfit, she even dyed her hair to match the look.

2023

For the 2023 Met Gala, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Kim Kardashian wore a Schiaparelli gown. The dress featured precise design and detailing, with pearl strands covering it entirely.

2024

Finally, for last year’s Met Gala, themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Kim Kardashian wore a custom Maison Margiela dress by John Galliano. The dress was instantly loved for its silver corset and skirt, beautifully adorned with a floral design. She topped it off with a cardigan and dyed her hair to complete the look.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has consistently nailed her Met Gala looks, and we can’t wait to see what she brings this time. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla!

