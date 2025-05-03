Kang Dong Won joins forces with Park Ji Eun and Kim Won Seok for upcoming historical romance drama; Reports

Uprising actor Kang Dong Won is set to headline an exciting new television series, teaming up with two of the Korean entertainment industry’s most respected figures: writer Park Ji Eun and director Kim Won Seok, as per Maxmovie.com.

This high-profile collaboration is already sparking major buzz, a fresh blend of romance and historical storytelling. While the project remains in its developmental stages, its title and storyline are still under wraps. No doubt, anticipation is mounting due to the impressive credentials of the creative team involved.

What sets this drama apart is not just the star power of Kang Dong Won but also his deeper involvement behind the scenes. He is working closely with the creative team on planning and production.

Industry insiders note that Kang Dong Won is taking a more holistic role in the storytelling process, signaling his growing influence within the drama production landscape.

Currently, Kang Dong Won is finishing work on the film Wild Sing and recently collaborated with Emanagers for the drama Tempest.

Once filming wraps, he is expected to shift his focus entirely to this new historical series. His seamless transition between film and television further demonstrates his versatility and consistent demand across formats.

Park Ji Eun, known for smash hits like Crash Landing on You, Queen of Tears, and My Love from the Star, has a proven track record of creating emotionally rich, globally successful dramas.

Meanwhile, director Kim Won Seok has built a reputation for directing thoughtful, award-winning series such as My Mister, Signal, and most recently, the Netflix original Fooled by a Star.

Their combined storytelling strength is expected to result in a narrative that is both visually compelling and emotionally resonant.

With a visionary cast and crew, the upcoming series is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated dramas in the pipeline.

It’s a project that merges top-tier talent, creative ambition, and storytelling potential—an exciting prospect for drama fans both in Korea and worldwide.

As production gears up, viewers can expect a drama that not only entertains but also sets a new standard for quality in the Korean television industry.

