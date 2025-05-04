BLACKPINK’s Lisa CONFIRMS new album is in the works as group prepares for world tour: ‘It’s coming…’

Global K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK is preparing to make a monumental return to the stage with the launch of their fourth world concert tour. Fans may have even more reason to celebrate now. Group member Lisa revealed that new music is officially on the way, fueling speculation that BLACKPINK’s long-awaited comeback is imminent.

In a recent interview with Variety on Saturday morning, Lisa shared that all four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and herself, have recently reunited in the recording studio. “Actually, we were in the studio just a few days ago,” she shared. “We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them,” she further stated.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s upcoming tour is set to kick off on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and will span across continents for over six months. The grand finale is scheduled for January 18, 2026, at the legendary Tokyo Dome in Japan. The tour includes major U.S. stops such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago. This ensures fans in North America will have a chance to see the group perform live once again.

The announcement of the tour alone has ignited a frenzy among fans. And now, Lisa’s confirmation that the group is actively working on new music has taken excitement to new heights. BLACKPINK has not released a full group album since Born Pink in 2022. The album topped charts globally and solidified their reputation as the most influential girl group in modern pop music.

For the past years, the members have each pursued solo ventures. Jennie launched her label and starred in The Idol, while Rosé focused on songwriting and fashion. Jisoo made her acting debut in Korean dramas, and Lisa became the first female K-pop soloist to surpass one billion Spotify streams with a single track. Though their individual success has been undeniable, many fans have been eagerly waiting for a full-group return.

Lisa offered a message of reassurance to those fans: “You have to be patient about it,” she said with a smile. “It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time,” she said excitedly. As rumors swirl about whether a new album will be released in conjunction with the tour, YG Entertainment has remained tight-lipped. Many suggest that if BLACKPINK releases new material during the tour, it could set new records for both streaming and concert attendance.

Meanwhile, the group’s fanbase, known as Blinks, is already mobilizing. Online forums are flooded with ticket exchange threads, tour predictions, and theories about the concept of the upcoming album. With new music on the horizon and a world tour set to impress audiences, BLACKPINK’s next era promises to be one of their most powerful yet. For fans old and new, it seems the wait is finally coming to an end and the global queens of K-pop are ready to reclaim their throne.

