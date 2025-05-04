‘I haven’t watched Sikandar’ claims Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui; blames THESE people for film’s debacle

Salman Khan’s latest film, Sikandar, may have opened to a decent box office figure, but by the superstar’s standards, it fell short of expectations. While fans expressed disappointment, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has now come forward to defend his Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick co-star, putting the spotlight on others he believes should be held accountable for the underperformance.

In a recent interview with Lallantop Cinema, Nawazuddin shared his honest thoughts on the situation. Although he admitted he hadn’t seen Sikandar, the actor emphasized that the failure of a film shouldn’t solely be blamed on the star headlining it. “I haven’t watched Sikandar, so I don't know what the film was about. But a superstar’s quality is that he makes a normal film so big, whether it has the essence or not,” he stated.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor went on to say that Salman’s immense popularity often lifts even an average film, and that is a mark of a true superstar. While he acknowledged that Sikandar might not have resonated with audiences, he pointed out that blaming only Salman isn’t fair. Nawazuddin believes the responsibility lies more with the film’s creators—its directors and writers.



“If Bhai agrees to do a film, then it becomes a big responsibility for the directors because he is serving you his fan base on a platter,” Nawaz remarked, highlighting how filmmakers benefit immensely from Salman’s massive fan following. He added, “Sirf Bhai pe hi ungli nahi uthani chahiye,” urging critics and fans not to point fingers solely at Salman Khan.



According to Nawazuddin, when a star like Salman signs a film, it becomes the makers’ job to ensure that the script, direction, and storytelling are strong enough to match the actor's presence. He stressed that Salman offers not just acting but also unmatched stardom, bringing in celebration, fandom, and footfall to theaters. If the final product doesn’t work, the onus should be shared with the filmmakers.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick, both of which featured Nawazuddin alongside Salman Khan, were box office blockbusters. The actor fondly recalled working with Salman, calling him a passionate artist who even allowed Nawaz to deliver some of his own dialogues during Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

