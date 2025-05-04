Gigi Hadid is Accepting Bradley Cooper Relationship For First Time With THIS Declaration of Love; SEE

Gigi Hadid did not shy away from showing off her beau, Bradley Cooper! The model took to her Instagram and shared a post where she added multiple pictures from her memorable 30th birthday party. Among those, she also included a sweet photo with the actor.

In the post, which was shared on May 3, Saturday, Hadid included a picture where we can see her and Cooper sharing a sweet kiss in front of a huge birthday cake.

Advertisement

For the unversed, both were initially linked in early October 2023, when they were seen dining at Vi Carota in New York City’s West Village, as per People magazine’s report.

In her latest Instagram post, she also included many other snaps with her friends, including Emily Ratajkowski and Zoe Kravitz. She included a snap with her mother Yolanda, as well. Hadid donned a white top and black bottoms. She rocked her sleek back bun and also wore gold accessories.

The model wrote a lengthy yet wholesome caption, which read, “I feel so lucky to be 30!” She expressed feeling “lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me.”

Hadid also expressed getting to experience it all. She added that she was lucky to be a mother, partner, friend, sister, daughter, colleague to the most “unbelievable humans.”

The model further penned, “So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Reveals WHY It’s ‘Hard’ to Have Normal Dating Experience With Boyfriend Bradley Cooper but Says She’s ‘Lucky’