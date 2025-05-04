Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘K K Kiran’ was out of fear, reveals Darr writer Honey Irani; claims his character could have r*ped…

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Even after more than three decades, Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Rahul in Yash Chopra’s 1993 film Darr continues to spark discussion. While some consider it one of SRK’s most powerful performances, others have criticized the film for glorifying obsession and stalking. Now, the film’s writer, Honey Irani, has shared her perspective, highlighting Rahul’s mental state and defending the creative choices made in crafting the character.

In a recent interview with Friday Talkies, Irani opened up about the infamous "K-K-Kiran" moment that became symbolic of Rahul’s obsession. She explained that Rahul’s stammer wasn’t just a character quirk but a reflection of his inner fear and vulnerability. According to her, his voice faltered not out of menace, but because he was scared and emotionally overwhelmed. “Even when he said her name, he would be so scared that he would stammer,” she shared, suggesting that Rahul’s fear of rejection and deep psychological instability were core to his characterization.



Irani went on to emphasize that Rahul was never written as a lust-driven sexual predator. Instead, she described him as someone who genuinely believed he was in love. Pointing to a key scene in the film, she said that Rahul had opportunities to physically harm Kiran but didn’t act on them. “Otherwise, he could have raped her when they were on the boat but it wasn’t that,” Irani said, adding that this restraint was intentional and meant to separate love from lust.



She elaborated that both she and Yash Chopra were careful not to portray Rahul’s obsession as mere physical desire. They wanted audiences to understand that Rahul, though dangerously misguided, saw himself as someone in love. His words in the film, including promises of marriage and plans to introduce Kiran to his mother, were written to convey his distorted but sincere feelings.



However, Irani did not address the more troubling aspects of Rahul’s behavior—his repeated harassment, violent tendencies, and utter disregard for Kiran’s consent and safety. Today’s audiences are far more critical of such portrayals, and many believe the film romanticized a stalker’s viewpoint under the guise of love.



Interestingly, the role of Rahul was initially offered to Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Irani revealed that Aamir declined the part due to differences with Chopra, while Sunny chose to play the conventional hero instead. Shah Rukh Khan, however, was immediately drawn to the role and accepted it without hesitation.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

