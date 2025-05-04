Jason Isaacs Reacts to Beef Rumors With The White Lotus Co-Star Walton Goggins in a ‘Non-Lucius Malfoy’ Way; Check

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The White Lotus Season 3 has not only been the talk of the internet because of its storyline but also rumored beef among its cast members. Now, seemingly hinting at the same, Jason Isaacs shared a selfie with co-star Walton Goggins with a funny caption.

Advertisement

Both Issacs and Goggins seemingly ran into each other on their recent flight. The Peter Pan actor documented this and shared two pictures with the Fallout star on his Instagram handle. In the first photo, both actors looked at the camera while giving a huge smile. In the other picture, Issac kissed his HBO show star’s forehead.

He captioned the picture, “Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths - see any beef?!!#RicksAlive!!!”

But this was not it, the actor not only tagged Goggins and the HBO show’s page in the post, he also tagged Duke University’s Instagram handle in it. This seemingly referred to the controversy that occurred when the university called out the series for using their T-shirt.

For the unversed, in the show, Issac’s character Tim Ratliff, contemplates ending his life. In the scene, he can be seen wearing a Duke T-shirt while holding a gun to his head.

Advertisement

In a statement to The New York Times, an official with Durham, N.C., university accused the show of going “too far” with Tim’s character, who is a Duke alum in the venture. They mentioned that the character “does not reflect our values or who we are," as per People magazine.

On the other hand, the Harry Potter star has expressed his disagreement with the school’s sentiments. After Duke University called out the show, Issac showed up wearing a shirt bearing the school’s mascot, Blue Devil, according to the outlet.

When it comes to the “beef” part in Issac’s latest post’s caption, he may also have referred to speculations that there was alleged tension between Goggins and his onscreen partner, Aimee Lou Wood.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Walton Goggins Walks Out of Interview Over Repeated Mentions of Feud with Aimee Lou Wood: 'What the...'