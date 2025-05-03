5 weirdest Met Gala looks we have ever witnessed

Met Gala 2025 is just two days away, and while we eagerly wait for this year’s fashion parade, let’s take a moment to remember some of the most bizarre and talked-about Met Gala looks that went viral across the internet.

No, we’re not here to discuss the best or hottest looks, this time, it's all about the weirdest and worst fashion moments that made us go, “Wait, what?” From Doja Cat’s shocking feline transformation to Priyanka Chopra’s eccentric curls, here are 5 of the weirdest Met Gala looks of all time. Ready to dive in? Keep reading!

1. Priyanka Chopra (2019)

Showcasing her quirkiest side at the 2019 Met Gala themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Priyanka Chopra went viral for her eccentric look in a custom Dior ensemble. It featured a long feathered cape attached to a silver top, paired with a rainbow-feathered skirt. The tulle showcased multiple colors including grey, light pink, red, yellow, and fuchsia.

The outfit was already unexpected, but her makeup and hairstyle really made jaws drop. Her long eyelashes were paired with raspberry eyeshadow and dark lipstick. Her under-eyes were highlighted with kajal, and she sported a white design on her forehead. Her eyebrows were colored white, and she wore a bright blush. Her voluminous retro curls were topped with a silver crown, adding to the dramatic effect.

2. Kim Kardashian (2021)

For the Met Gala theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Kim Kardashian arrived completely covered in black. Dressed in a custom Balenciaga ensemble, she wore a figure-hugging mini dress with loose sleeves, gloves, a full-face mask, and black spandex covering her entire body.

She completed the look with black heels and no visible makeup or facial features. It was one of the most shocking Met Gala appearances ever, some even joked that she looked like a shadow on the red carpet!

3. Gigi Hadid (2022)

Just when we thought Met Gala looks couldn’t get any weirder, Gigi Hadid appeared in a bold red Versace outfit that sparked plenty of online chatter. For the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she wore a corseted latex catsuit layered with a dramatic oversized puffer coat and matching knee-high boots.

She styled her hair in a sleek bun and opted for dark lipstick. The combination of the figure-hugging suit and the massive puffer coat made it one of the most unusual (and least practical) looks of the night.

4. Jared Leto (2023)

At the 2023 Met Gala, Jared Leto stole the spotlight, literally, by showing up as a life-sized cat. Dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved Burmese cat Choupette, Leto first confused the crowd before removing the oversized cat head to reveal himself.

The full-furred costume came with a tail, padded legs, and cat-like claws. While some praised his commitment to the theme, others were simply left speechless.

5. Doja Cat (2023)

Another feline-themed look from the 2023 Met Gala came from Doja Cat, who also paid tribute to Choupette. She wore a shiny custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a long train and cat-like ears attached to the hood.

She took it even further with her makeup: dramatic winged eyeliner, a sculpted cat snout, and barely-there eyebrows. The look was bold, theatrical, and definitely one of the most talked-about of the night.

These 5 weird Met Gala looks prove that when it comes to fashion at this iconic event, there are absolutely no limits. Who knows what quirky styles we’ll witness this year?

