Wamiqa Gabbi looks ethereal and exudes goddess energy in white saree featuring dreamy frill detailing

Wamiqa Gabbi has been making rounds around the town for the promotion of her upcoming rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf, and that too in some of the most stunning outfits. The actress has been serving back-to-back butterfly-inspired fits, honoring her name—Titli—in the movie for her promo looks. However, the diva took a detour from her papillon outfits and chose to embody Apsara vibes in an all-white ensemble for her recent sway. Let’s zoom in on her fit:

Wamiqa Gabbi was spotted with her co-actor Rajkummar Rao at a restaurant serving a white-swan aesthetic. The actress adorned a ready-to-wear white saree, embodying ethereal vibes, leaving her fans catching their breath. The beauty maven’s newest saree look introduces a trendy fashion inspo that will definitely make it to fashionistas’ ethnic mood boards.

For her recent promo look, Gabbi adorned a charming white chiffon saree, looking celestial. The diaphanous saree featured ruffled detailing, giving the drape a voluminous and billowy appeal. The ready-to-wear saree featured a curve-hugging silhouette around the hips and thighs before cascading into a flare at the bottom, which added a mermaid-core appeal to Gabbi’s form. The actress tossed the pleated part of the drape on her shoulder, while its fluid, ruffled detailing decorated the saree from shoulder to ankle.

The Baby John actress paired her fairy-like flair with an embellished blouse. The structured bodice featured a square neckline with strappy sleeves, giving it a plunging effect. With light sequins and embroidery details, Wamiqa’s blouse added a striking texture to her otherwise plain saree.

Accentuating her fit just the right amount, Gabbi accessorized her look with emerald and diamond-studded dangling drop earrings. The emerald added a subtle pop of color to her outfit while the diamonds added the sparkle to her sway. Keeping up with the butterfly theme for her upcoming film’s promo look, the Khufiya actress wore a couple of rhinestone-encrusted butterfly rings.

Despite her outfit being outworldly alluring, it was Wamiqa’s beauty that truly stole the show. The actress flaunted a flawless, glowy base with blushed-up cheeks and glossed-up pink lips. She accentuated her eyes with glittery eyeshadow and kohl-rimmed waterline, defining her already bewitching green eyes with a striking grace.

Lastly, the Fursat muse boasted a gorgeous updo with her hair messily twisted and tucked into a knotted bun. She styled her front strands in light waves tossed on her face, playfully, for a princess-core aesthetic.

