Has Siddhant Chaturvedi found love again after alleged breakup with Navya Naveli Nanda? Know who the new lady love is

After much speculation around his alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi is once again making headlines, this time for reportedly being linked to a new name. As per recent reports, the actor has parted ways with Navya and is now said to be growing close to Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Advertisement

Siddhant and Navya were frequently rumored to be dating, though neither ever confirmed the relationship publicly. The two were often spotted at the same events and occasionally posted from similar locations, which fueled speculation. Their alleged relationship was said to have lasted for nearly two years, but as per reports, they have amicably gone their separate ways.

Now, new buzz suggests that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar might be getting to know each other. Reports indicate that the two have been seen spending time together and appear to be quite comfortable in each other’s company. Although there has been no official confirmation, sources reportedly believe there may be more than just friendship between them.

Sara, who is widely recognized for her presence on social media and in pop culture circles, has previously attracted attention for her rumored association with cricketer Shubman Gill. That chapter, however, seems to be long behind her. Sara has continued to stay in the public eye with her fashion-forward appearances and brand collaborations.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been carving out a strong career. After making his mark in Gully Boy, he starred in films like Gehraiyaan opposite Deepika Padukone, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, and the action thriller Yudhra. He is also set to appear in Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri.

As per reports, the connection between Siddhant and Sara is still new, and those close to them reportedly believe they are taking things slow. Given both of their public profiles, it is understandable that they would choose to keep things private for now.

While fans remain curious about Siddhant’s love life, it seems the actor prefers to let his work speak louder than the rumors, at least for the moment.

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday: Triptii Dimri wishes ‘all the best things’ for her Dhadak 2 co-star in special post; see PIC