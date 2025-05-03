Paul Feig Says Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Could Go On 'Even Weirder, International Adventure' in Third A Simple Favor Film

Another Simple Favor director says the franchise has potential for more stories! In an interview with PEOPLE, Paul Feig, who directed the original A Simple Favor and its latest sequel, teased that there’s more to explore in the film series and in the characters portrayed by Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

“I definitely know where I want it to go,” Feig told the outlet. “We'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun,” the director added. He also expressed interest in reuniting with the cast and crew to delve deeper into the characters.

Feig teased that he would love to send the characters “on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible.” Lively plays Emily Nelson, a secretive, upper-class woman, while Kendrick portrays Stephanie, a single mother with a parenting vlog.

Stephanie befriends Emily, whose child attends the same elementary school as hers. However, Stephanie soon realizes that Emily is a shady woman and that there’s more to her than meets the eye. In the original film, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate after Emily goes missing.

The sequel, Another Simple Favor, picks up a few years after the events of the first film. “Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman, which is interrupted by murder and betrayal,” reads the official synopsis.

Spoilers ahead for Another Simple Favor. In the end, Stephanie finds newfound fame as a true-crime author. She also puts Emily's long-lost triplet, Charity, who is disguised as Emily, behind bars. Kendrick’s character becomes a foster mother to Emily’s child, while Emily continues to lead a secret life in Rome.

The movie concludes with Emily’s crime-boss mother-in-law, Portia, handing her an envelope. However, the contents of the letter are not revealed, leaving a loose end and setting the stage for future films.