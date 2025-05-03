Met Gala 2025: Who's on This Year's Guest List? From Rihanna and Shah Rukh Khan Rumors to Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet, More

Met Gala 2025 is set to bring out the crème de la crème of Tinseltown to the red carpet, each serving high-quality sartorial excellence as always. Held every year on the first Monday of May, the gala seems to have its favorites in Zendaya, Rihanna, and more. However, this year, the guest list might look even more stunning with the inclusion of fresh faces to the mix.

With just a few days left, excitement is mounting around fashion's biggest night. Following tradition, the A-list celebration will be held on May 5, and this year's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The Institute has drafted a formidable team of co-chairs to echo the event's fashion-forward and cultural objectives. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs, while NBA superstar LeBron James will attend the gala as the honorary co-chair.

The official invite list is still a secret, but various big names are rumored to be attending. With Rocky as a co-chair, his partner, Rihanna, is likely to make headlines with her grandeur as per usual. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is also on the cards, with Kylie Jenner expected to be Timothée Chalamet's plus one, as per Harper's Bazaar.

Meanwhile, this year's confirmed guests include Zendaya, Usher, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, Olivier Rousteing, Jeremy Pope, Dapper Dan, Elle Fanning, Sydney Sweeney, and Ariana Grande, according to the outlet. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also rumored to be making his Met Gala debut this year, according to reports.

Sizzling new faces from the music and film industries, such as Water hitmaker Tyla, Pink Pony Club sensation Chappell Roan, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, and Red, White, and Royal Blue actor Nicholas Galitzine, are also expected to make an appearance on the Met Gala carpet, symbolizing the event's commitment to celebrate new talent.

Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Aimee Lou Wood, Rosé, JENNIE, Lisa, Charli XCX, and Kendrick Lamar are among other possible attendees.

