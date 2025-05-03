Suhana Khan serves everyday style inspo in black top and wide-leg trousers

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, surely knows how to make a basic look stylish—and her weekend appearance was no different. Snapped in the city, the actress nailed the minimalist approach, stepping out in a simple black top paired with beige trousers that added a semi-formal twist—perfect to elevate everyday style. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

For a quick outing, Suhana Khan wore a fitted black top with a crew neck and short sleeves. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her toned frame. Her choice of top can best be described as cool and chic, striking the perfect balance without overdoing the look. This versatile piece makes a great addition to any wardrobe, ideal for both lounging at home and stepping out, depending on how you style it.

Ensuring, as always, that she made a fashion statement, Suhana teamed her black top with high-waisted beige trousers, creating an elegant silhouette.

Her outfit may seem BASIC, but it was a hit choice, perfectly elevated by a classy bag slung over her shoulder. For jewelry, she kept it simple with golden hoop earrings. Completing the look, she slipped into strappy, short-length heels that offered both style and comfort.

Her makeup? Flawless, with her natural beauty taking center stage. A radiant base highlighted her skin glow, while blush on her cheekbones and nude lipstick added a sophisticated touch. As for her hairstyle, she chose a half-tie look, securing the front strands back with a clip and leaving the ends loose.

Suhana Khan proves time and again that she can elevate even the simplest outfit to perfection. Whether it’s a casual hangout with friends or a coffee date, this look is definitely one to recreate. Save it for the next time you step out!

