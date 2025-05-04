EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina reveals her ‘face was sagging’ after losing 15 kilos; claims people trolled her: ‘I’ve done Botox’

Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, recently opened up in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla about her transformation journey, facing online trolls, and the personal decision to undergo cosmetic treatments. Known for being candid and strong-willed, Sunaina didn’t shy away from addressing the criticism she has received, especially on social media.



"A lot of people get trolled for certain things. But even now, my Instagram page hasn’t been trolled much," she shared. "I do get trolled for my eyes and the way I look, but not for anything else. But you know how people are—they just want to write something because they have nothing better to say. It used to affect me once upon a time when they commented on my appearance, but now it doesn’t.”



Sunaina went on to talk about her experience with Botox and fillers and addressed the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures. “I’ve done Botox, I’ve done fillers, and if a person wants to do it, it should be nobody’s business to pass comments,” she said. “Everybody does it—what’s the harm in admitting it? It’s quite evident that everyone is doing it anyway. If it makes you feel good, there’s no harm.”

Explaining what led her to start facial treatments, she added, “For me, it started after I lost about 15 kilos. I hadn’t done anything before that. My face was sagging, it felt like it was falling apart—so that’s when I slowly began treatments, just for my face.”

Sunaina’s honesty and openness have been appreciated by many, especially at a time when public figures often choose to stay silent about cosmetic work. She stressed that feeling confident and happy in one’s own skin should never be a reason for judgment.



Earlier this month, Sunaina also revealed her emotional reaction to her brother Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. The Krrish franchise, a dream project for the Roshan family, is all set to return with its fourth installment, and this time, Hrithik won’t just be the superhero on screen, but also the man behind the camera.



In the same conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunaina recalled, “Dad, before announcing it, told me that he's coming down, and I'm like, ‘What?’ I thought something was wrong that he’s coming down. And then he said, ‘I'm announcing Krrish.’ I said, ‘Wow, that's amazing.’ And he goes, ‘Well, your brother is directing it.’ And he started crying, I started crying. And now, you know, my brother’s actually taking dad’s shoes a bit further to direct the movie.”

Her admiration for Hrithik was clear as she added, “I’m damn sure he'll make a damn good director… It was a proud moment that Duggu is turning director—a very proud yet overwhelming moment. And now, he’ll take the legacy forward.”

