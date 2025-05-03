Connie Britton Ready to Return to White Lotus But She Has a Condition

Connie Britton is ready to return for another season of White Lotus, but she wants the show to be based in Aspen because she doesn't want to leave her son home alone and shoot in a different country for months. The actress played Nicole in season 1.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has been in talks with the show's creator, Mike White, for several years to make a return for the hit show. However, she can't take so much time away from home, calling it "not realistic."

“I have talked for several years to [creator] Mike White about shooting another season of that show, which I would love to do,” she told US Weekly. However, she added that the choice isn't an easy one.

Talking about Season 1, she revealed that she shot the show during the COVID pandemic, and she was able to take her 14-year-old adopted son Eyob to the set. He would take Zoom calls at 5 AM from Hawaii. However, now she cannot leave him at home for work as he has to complete his schoolwork.

“As much as I would love to do it. It’s a whole thing. I’ve definitely had to say no to [other jobs before],” she added.

Talking about juggling between being a mother and working double shifts, she revealed that she had no support system in Nashville, and she had to sometimes work 17 hours a day. As a single mother, she now makes choices differently and plans her life around her son.

Further talking about embracing parenthood, Britton shared that it has been a big transition for her, and she understands the importance of having a community and a support system. "I’m one of the lucky ones. I am able to have help when I need it. And so many single moms and single parents in the world don’t have the privilege of that," the actress said.

Britton also shared that she hopes to change the cultural perspective on single parenthood with The Motherhood, which is a reality TV show that helps single mothers create more balanced and fulfilling lives for themselves and their families.

