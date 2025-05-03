Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves to Reunite On-Screen After Nearly 20 Years: Here's Everything We Know About the Romantic Thriller

It looks like a great mystery is brewing at Amazon MGM Studios, as Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are set to be an onscreen pair once again. According to the latest reports, the duo, who dropped many jaws back in the day with their classic action thriller Speed, will be reuniting on screen.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the former co-stars will be working on an untitled new romantic thriller at Amazon MGM Studios. The news was confirmed by a representative for the studio to the outlet.

Speaking about the next outing of the John Wick star and Sandra Bullock, the film is described as a "propulsive" project. Notably, the movie is being penned by Noah Oppenheim, who is widely known for his work on Jackie and The Maze Runner.

But that’s not all. Even the producer of Speed, Mark Gordon, is attached to the new Amazon MGM project. His other highly acclaimed works include Saving Private Ryan and The Patriot. Moreover, Bullock, Reeves, Oppenheim, Bibby Dunn, and Sarah Bremner will also be serving as producers on the film.

When Speed was released, the movie grossed an impressive $350 million at the global box office, an astonishing figure considering its modest $30 million budget. The film opened up even more opportunities for The Matrix star, catapulting Keanu Reeves to superstardom following his 1991 breakout role in Point Break.

Not only that, but Speed also helped Sandra Bullock break into the mainstream, following a string of smaller projects.

The film marked the directorial debut of Jan de Bont, who was previously known for his work as a cinematographer on iconic films like Die Hard.

Later, in 2006, Keanu Reeves and the Ocean’s 8 actress reunited for The Lake House, a remake of a South Korean romantic fantasy-drama.

