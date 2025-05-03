New BTS friend group revealed? V, Jungkook, actor Song Kang engage in muscle showdown; fans say, 'Taekook my babies'

BTS’ V and Jungkook have always captivated fans with their incredible physiques, but recently, they've taken their fitness game to the next level.

The two BTS members, currently serving their mandatory military service, have shared a glimpse into their workout routines, showing off their impressive gains. In a recent post by bodybuilder Choi Hanjin on Instagram, V and Jungkook's bulked-up figures took center stage, sending ARMYs into a frenzy.

Fans are losing it, sharing things like, "Do you all realize how insane Taekook is making me right now?!" One even asked, "Am I dreaming, or did I actually just see Taekook together?"

Another couldn’t help but gush, "This is hands down the hottest duo to ever exist!" Someone else added, "A Taekook gym selca? That definitely wasn’t on my bingo card!" And of course, fans are all saying, "Taekook, my babies, you’re rewriting all the rules."

But that’s not all—joining the duo in these jaw-dropping images is actor Song Kang, who’s also serving in the military. The trio’s muscle showdown has set social media ablaze, with fans dubbing it a "Taekook moment" and expressing excitement over this unexpected friendship.

The sight of these powerhouse figures together, flexing and showing off their strength, has fans on the edge of their seats.

It’s no surprise that fans are going crazy over the powerful trio. As BTS members continue their military service, the group’s influence and appeal remain as strong as ever.

These images of BTS' V, Jungkook, and Song Kang together are a visual feast of pure muscle and raw energy.

With the buzz surrounding their photos, many are eagerly anticipating when BTS members will be discharged from military service in June 2025.

BTS's V and RM will complete their military service on June 10, 2025. The following day, on June 11, 2025, BTS's Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged. Suga will be the last member to finish his military service, with his discharge scheduled for June 21, 2025.

As fans continue to cheer on their idols, this new fitness connection between BTS’ V, Jungkook, and Song Kang only adds to the growing excitement.

With military service still underway, fans can look forward to more updates, fitness journeys, and, of course, BTS’ eventual return to the stage. Stay tuned—BTS isn’t going anywhere!

