Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt visit Nirmal Kapoor’s home to offer emotional support to Anil Kapoor and family

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, was seen arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence to offer condolences following the passing of his mother, Nirmal Kapoor. The couple joined other members of the film fraternity in mourning the loss of the Kapoor family matriarch.

WATCH:

Nirmal Kapoor, aged 90, passed away on May 2, 2025, at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to age-related health complications. Her funeral was held today at Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by close family members including Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Reena Marwah, and grandchildren such as Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

