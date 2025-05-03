Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey Not Dating but Collaborating? Former Reacts to Rumors

Anderson .Paak is collaborating with Mariah Carey on new music, confirming long-swirling speculation of a potential professional and personal relationship.

The 39-year-old Grammy winner broke the news on a May 2 installment of Track Star, which is a social media music series. During a game where players try to recognize hit songs, Paak grinned when the host played Mariah Carey's vintage hit, Always Be My Baby, per People.

Paak then unzipped his coat to show he was wearing a T-shirt featuring Carey's face and confirmed they're working together on her next album. He said, "I remember in like fifth grade or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush. We're working on some music on her new album."

The news comes several weeks after the pair were pictured exiting a café holding hands in March. They also attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards together. Carey, 56, picked up the Icon Award that evening with Paak in attendance.

This sighting spawned speculation on the status of a potential romance, particularly following a close encounter in December 2024 after Carey's holiday concert. According to the outlet, the duo was spotted holding hands back then as well.

Although Mariah Carey has not commented on more information regarding her upcoming album, she did verify to the Associated Press in April that new music is underway. The collaboration with Anderson Paak would be a significant artistic union, combining Carey's iconic vocal execution with his funky, soulful expertise.

