Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Finalize Divorce, Continue to Clash Over Daughter’s Schooling: Reports

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have finalized their divorce on peaceful terms, but they are reportedly not on the same page about their daughter’s schooling. According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the former couple used a mediator to figure out a temporary schedule to govern the custody of their daughter, Juno.

Smith has appealed to the court to come to an arrangement that would allow her to pick Juno from her elementary school. In the document filed by her attorney, the British actress says she wants her daughter to transfer to a new school next year, but Jackson is not in agreement.

Smith claims that she researched the new school and even discussed it with Jackson and made sure that it was close to his house. Despite taking all the preventative measures, her former husband is still denying the school transfer.

In their settlement, it was agreed that Jackson would pay $2,787/month in child support but would not pay any monthly amount for spousal support. However, Smith is asking him to pay $75K for her attorney fees in the school battle.

The couple first met in 2018 at Usher's birthday party and sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Los Angeles. The following year, they rang in the new year together in Nicaragua, as per PEOPLE.

After a whirlwind romance, the couple secretly tied the knot in December 2019. The following year, Smith debuted her baby bump while taking a casual stroll with Jackson in Los Angeles. A few months later, the Queen & Slim actress confirmed that they were having a girl.

She posted a video of her belly on social media and wrote, “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record, she stops.” In 2023, the actress filed for a divorce from Jackson and a month later, he confirmed his relationship with Lupita Nyong'o.