Varun Dhawan gets 'bullied' by Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy? Fans say: 'I'm sure VD asked for it'

Varun Dhawan recently gave fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes madness from the sets of his upcoming comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (HJTIHH)—but fans aren’t buying what the actor’s trying to sell. In a hilarious new BTS video shared by Varun on Instagram, the actor is seen getting “bullied” by co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy. While the clip had everyone laughing, fans think the real mastermind behind the fun might just be Varun himself.

In the video, which was shot during the Scotland schedule of the film, Mrunal is seen mischievously tying Varun’s shoelaces together while Mouni watches in amusement. As expected, the Baby John star almost takes a tumble before the ladies help him up. Varun captioned the video: “Getting bullied by these girls @imouniroy @mrunalthakur #hjtihh #bts.”

However, fans were quick to speculate that the prank was probably his idea all along. One Instagram user commented, “I’m sure VD asked for it. This screams his goofy energy!” Another added, “This looks scripted by Varun himself! Love how fun this trio is.” Many also expressed their delight at seeing Mrunal and Mouni share screen space in a light-hearted setting, praising their on-screen camaraderie. One fan even noted, “It feels so good to see TV girls ruling Bollywood. Mouni and Mrunal are killing it with this energy!”

The film marks the much-anticipated reunion of Varun Dhawan with his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is expected to be a laugh riot, packed with romance, comedy, and chaos—the signature Dhawan style that fans love.

Along with Varun, Mrunal, and Mouni, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar. The shooting is currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland, for a month-long schedule.

This film marks Mouni Roy’s foray into full-fledged comedy after delivering intense performances in recent films like The Bhootnii, where she played the role of Mohabbat. In HJTIHH, she is set to showcase a completely new side of her acting prowess. She also has another project titled Salahkaar in the pipeline, directed by Khuda Hafiz filmmaker Faruk Kabir, slated for a 2025 release. Mrunal Thakur, too, has been exploring diverse roles, and her part in this fun caper adds another exciting layer to her filmography.

Are you excited for Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai? Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an upcoming comedy-drama directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy in lead roles, alongside Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Ali Asgar in supporting roles.

