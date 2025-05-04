Justin Bieber’s Mental Health Worsens As Ex Selena Gomez Takes Subtle Dig at Him; Reports Claim She’s ‘Getting Even’

Is Selena Gomez getting revenge on ex Justin Bieber for breaking her heart? RadarOnline.com reports that the Emilia Pérez actress has been “kicking” him while he’s down. Bieber and Gomez had an on-and-off relationship for 10 years until he dumped her and married model Hailey Baldwin.

However, the Stay hitmaker has evidently been struggling with his health for the past few months. That’s only a part of the controversy that he and his wife have been facing. Multiple sources have claimed that things soured between the couple amid Biber’s crazy antics.

Advertisement

“Justin has been hurting and crying for attention for quite some time,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “But his downward spiral seems to have gotten worse since Selena took some shots at him,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the singer-actress earned the Cannes Best Actress Award for Emilia Pérez, became a SAG-winning actress for Only Murder in the Building, got engaged to Benny Blanco, and released an album.

Fans believe that her new album, I Said I Love You First, alludes to Bieber in some of her new songs. Especially in her song How Does It Feel to Be as she sings, “You're so embarrassing / Go cry when no one's watchin'... How does it feel to be forgotten?”

Gomez admitted that she’s been down and “alone” for nearly five years and is finally riding high. While Bieber is going the other way. The outlet reported that the Baby singer is terrified that his name will be dragged into the trials of his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Advertisement

“This is the worst possible time for Selena to be going after Justin,” the outlet claimed. The source alleged that the Canadian singer is in a fragile situation, and Gomez’s subtle nod to him in her album has pushed him further over the edge.