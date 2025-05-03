Boyfriend on Demand: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gifts staff Apple watches and Dior hampers at wrap-up party; fans call her 'humble queen'

Jisoo and Seo In Guk just wrapped up the filming of their upcoming drama Boyfriend on Demand. The wrap-up party held yesterday, on May 2, saw the attendance of all the actors, production team and staff. During then, Jisoo, showcasing her usual kind nature, gave expensive hampers to the staff members. The entire cast and crew also took group pictures in a beautiful outdoor location and had a fun time together, after completing a tiresome filming schedule.

Advertisement

During the wrap-up gathering, BLACKPINK's Jisoo gave off rich as well as humble vibes by gifting the staffs Apple watches and Dior hampers. In the fan-shared videos, the crew was seen happy on receiving the goodies as they bowed to thank Jisoo. They also shared the photos of the luxurious items on social media, mentioning their gratitude towards the Boyfriend on Demand actress. Fans called her "Kind, rich, and generous" and wondered how nice it would have been if they could be a part of her team as well.

They wondered "How lucky it is to be working with jisoo." Some fans were even in disbelief at her casually giving away such expensive items, thinking it was "crazy". They called Jisoo "humble queen" for her unstinging giveaway. As per an X-user, the BLACKPINK member's "love language is definitely gifting gifts." There were some amusing remarks from some funny BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom). One hilariously labelled her "RICHSOO", while another inquired, "how to apply to a job in blissoo because I want to get spoiled with gifts like that by her."

Advertisement

Jisoo and Seo In Guk's futuristic drama Boyfriend on Demand will go in the post-production stage soon and is set to premiere sometime next year. It has a unique plot, that blurs lines between digital affection and real-life emotions. In the 10-episode series, Seo Mi Rae (Jisoo), a webtoon producer, seeks a risk-free way to find love by renting an AI-generated boyfriend (Seo In Guk).

ALSO READ: Who is BLACKPINK Jisoo’s love interest in LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION! tour trailer? All we know about actor and model Kim Hyun Jae