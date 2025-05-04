After Kiara Advani’s BTS PIC, here’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 1st video arriving for MET Gala 2025; don’t miss his cute fan interactions: WATCH

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially landed in New York City ahead of his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025. The global icon is set to walk the red carpet for the very first time at the high-profile fashion event scheduled for May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The actor was spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport, arriving in style yet keeping things casual. Accompanied by his longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh greeted fans warmly, hugged one admirer at the terminal, and even waved and shook hands while being escorted by a US customs official. His kind gestures quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media platforms like X and Instagram with photos and videos of the heartwarming moments.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, grey hooded jacket, and relaxed-fit cargo jeans, the actor looked effortlessly cool as he carried his own luggage through the airport. Fans couldn't help but gush over his down-to-earth demeanor and fashion-forward airport look. One fan captioned their video on Instagram with Shah Rukh’s iconic line from Om Shanti Om, writing, “Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to poori kainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”

SRK’s debut at the Met Gala is already creating major buzz. Reports suggest he will be wearing a specially designed ensemble by famed Indian designer Sabyasachi. His presence at the global fashion event is expected to be a proud moment for Indian cinema and fashion, further highlighting the country’s growing influence on international red carpets. His arrival video, shared by multiple fan pages, is already being adored for its sweet fan interactions and has only added to the excitement.

Joining him at the Met Gala this year are other Indian celebrities, including actress Kiara Advani and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara, who is expecting her first child, is also in New York and will be donning a couture creation by Gaurav Gupta. Diljit, too, will make his Met Gala debut, making this year’s guest list a star-studded affair for Indian entertainment fans.

Over the years, Indian celebrities have made significant impressions at the Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra debuted in 2017 with a Ralph Lauren trench gown, while Deepika Padukone graced the event in a Tommy Hilfiger satin dress. Isha Ambani showcased a hand-embroidered sari gown by Rahul Mishra in 2024. The 2025 Met Gala theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', celebrates the artistry of Black fashion and tailoring traditions.

