Janhvi Kapoor’s 5 sheer saree blouse designs that are perfect blend of ethnic fashion and glamour

One thing about Janhvi Kapoor, the diva inextricably associates her fashion game with high-octane glamour, and the same holds true for her saree looks. She has a knack for styling sarees that shimmer, glimmer, and demand attention, ensuring that every sway turns into a slay. Sheer drapes are something the style maven embraces time and again, forming the perfect catalogue of neo-ethnic fashion inspo. Let’s dissect Janhvi Kapoor’s diaphanous saree moments that left us smitten:

1. Organza

Arguably one of Janhvi's most popular saree looks, the actress practically introduced the organza saree trend, and it spread like wildfire. She wore a baby pink organza saree with a golden zari border and matching blouse, setting the perfect tone for a perky bridesmaid look.

2. Rhinestones

It’s Janhvi, and she’s best friends with rhinestones. The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress wrapped herself in stars as she flaunted a rhinestone-studded sheer saree. The dusty pink drape exuded style and panache, while its fully embellished sleeveless blouse elevated the look to red carpet-worthy glamour.

3. Aqua

Serving desi Elsa vibes, Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in Gaurav Gupta’s signature structured waves in an aqua-blue drape. The shimmering saree featured a mermaid-core silhouette, with a petite palla that adorned the Mili actress’s figure sultrily. The plunging blouse amped up the swoon-worthy factor.

4. Ombre

In a festive saree with dreamy pink and blue hues, Kapoor exuded 'new-bride' vibes. The transparent drape was exquisitely embellished with floral zari work and decorative trim, a must-have in every bridal trousseau.

5. Floral

Not the saree, but its mesmerizing sheer blouse earns a place on this list. The Ulajh actress’s bodice featured floral embellishments on mesh fabric, creating the illusion of an off-shoulder blouse without fabric. The translucent full sleeves were adorned with pastel floral and botanical sequins, giving it a whimsical, fairy-tale appeal.

So, from her rhinestone-encrusted saree to her Elsa-inspired aqua sway — which of Janhvi’s six-yard drapes gets pinned to your Pinterest ethnic fashion board?

