Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Turn Up the Heat With All-Night PDA at Star-Studded Miami Club

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly had a fun and passionate night at the Miami club E11even on Friday, May 2. A source told Page Six that the couple was spotted partying at the club, which is a go-to place for A-list celebrities like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.

Advertisement

“They were having the time of their lives,” the source claimed. “It was a full-on dance party with nonstop energy and PDA throughout the night.” However, the source claimed that there were no photos of the duo captured as security was tight around their table.

The source claims that the Wonka actor and the Kylie Cosmetics founder “partied well into the morning.” They even stayed longer to watch Nelly perform at the club. The Grammy-winning rapper’s partner, Ashanti, with whom he welcomed a child, joined him onstage.

Sources informed Page Six that Jenner, Chalamet, and their large group of friends went wild throughout Nelly and Ashanti’s performance. They were reportedly belting the lyrics out loud while jumping to the beat of the songs.

The insider claimed that while Nelly performed Dilemma, Jenner and her friends sang along and danced in front of the Dune actor. Then “Kylie cozied up next to him in their banquette.” When the rapper performed his hit tracks, the couple reportedly danced like no one was watching.

Advertisement

Jenner and Chalamet, who started dating in 2023, had allegedly downed several bottles of alcohol, especially Don Julio 1942 and shots of E11EVEN Vodka, as per the outlet. The source also claimed that The Kardashians star looked carefree, glowing and smiled throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominated actor was seated at his table, “tossing back shots and vibing with the crew.” Their alleged crazy night of partying came after Jenner had a solo night out with her girlfriends at Hailey Bieber’s Rhode event in Miami.