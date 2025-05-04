Want to befriend Salman Khan? THIS ultimate time hack will help you big-time; singer Mika Singh reveals

Mika Singh shares a close connection with Salman Khan and knows an important personal rule about him. During a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra, Mika mentioned that Salman exhibits contrasting behaviors in the daytime and at night. According to him, the actor becomes noticeably more approachable once he’s had a couple of drinks in the evening after 6 pm.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction, Mika Singh shared that Salman Khan tends to exhibit contrasting moods during the day and night. He mentioned that the actor becomes more relaxed and friendly in the evening, especially after a couple of drinks, and treats him like an equal.

However, Mika cautioned that this familiarity shouldn't lead to overconfidence, as Salman remains who he is regardless of the situation. He further remarked that the real issue arises when people let early success make them arrogant.

Mika recounted an untold story involving the Meet Bros and their brief interaction with Salman Khan. He revealed that the musical duo once shared biryani with Salman at night and assumed they had become ‘close friends’ with the superstar.

However, Mika pointed out that they were unaware of a key detail he had learned over time, the Sikandar actor tends to be irritable during the day and is best approached only after 6 p.m., ideally with a song in hand.

Advertisement

He recalled that the Meet Bros attended the Race 3 premiere the next day, eagerly waiting for Salman, only to be surprised when he walked past them without acknowledging their presence.

Mika Singh further recalled that the Meet Bros were left surprised when Salman Khan didn't acknowledge them, despite sharing biryani with him the previous night.

He explained that they had misjudged the timing, as Salman is not very receptive during the day. Mika clarified that it's not necessarily about him needing a drink to unwind, but rather that he takes time to get into his comfort zone. During the daytime, Mika noted, Salman often appears preoccupied and deep in thought.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina reveals her ‘face was sagging’ after losing 15 kilos; claims people trolled her: ‘I’ve done Botox’