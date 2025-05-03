What led to Ameesha Patel, Bipasha Basu’s catfight 20 years ago? Know all about it as Gadar actress BREAKS SILENCE: ‘I’ve never stooped that low’

Back in the early 2000s, Bollywood stars Ameesha Patel and Bipasha Basu were at the center of a rumored cold war. While neither of them openly talked about it at the time, their indirect comments, especially during appearances on Koffee with Karan, sparked years of speculation.

The tension reportedly began when Ameesha was offered Jism (2003) but turned it down because she wasn’t comfortable with the bold scenes. She had once mentioned that her grandmother would’ve never approved of such a role. Though she didn’t name anyone, it was assumed she was referring to Bipasha, who eventually played the lead.

Advertisement

Later, on Koffee with Karan in 2005, Bipasha was asked about the situation and indirectly reacted to what Ameesha may have said. She pointed out that not everyone had the kind of presence or body type needed for certain roles. While discussing a comment she heard about her hips being “too big,” Bipasha responded gracefully, saying they might have been, but she saw it as a positive thing.

At the time, Ameesha was supposed to come on the show with Arjun Rampal, but the plan didn’t work out because Arjun fell ill. In a recent 2025 interview with Filmymantra, Ameesha recalled that Karan had asked her if she wanted to respond to what had been said in the previous episode.

She chose not to. “Karan had asked me, ‘What would you like to say next week on the show?’ I said, ‘Karan, no comments. I don’t comment.’ And he turned around and said, ‘Oh, your typical well-bred South Bombay manners.’ I said, ‘Yes, I am like that. I don’t; I’ve never in my career retaliated and pulled people down. People have done that to me, but I’ve never done it. I’ve never stooped that low, and I don’t believe in it.”

Advertisement

She also made it clear that there was never any real catfight, not with Bipasha, not even with Kareena Kapoor Khan, though her name had come up in rumors too. She said a lot had been said about her over the years, but she always stayed quiet. Ameesha believes that when people speak out of insecurity, they may say things publicly, but she’s not someone who reacts or fights back on such platforms.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s CONFESSION to Ameesha Patel on Mangal Pandey sets left her ‘shocked’, reveals actress: ‘That was a wakeup call for me’