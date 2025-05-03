Did Kim Sae Ron's acquaintances pay her 50 million KRW housing deposit? New claims surface amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row

Actress Kim Sae Ron's tragic death at 24 has been followed by shocking revelations about her financial struggles. According to a report by K-media outlet Money Today on May 3, Kim Sae Ron had borrowed some amount from acquaintances to pay the rent of two apartments, unbeknownst to her father. What's even more astonishing is that her father demanded the borrowed money back from the landlord just a day after her funeral, i.e., on February 18.

Kim Sae Ron passed away unnaturally on February 16. Before that, she deposited 50 million KRW (approx. 36,000 USD) in housing rent to her landlord, which her father wanted back. Regarding that, he contacted the person concerned and learned that they were not eligible to claim the money. The reason for the same was that Kim Sae Ron's rent was covered by an executive from an education company, referred to as A, who provided financial support to the Bloodhounds actress during her difficult times.

Person A not just helped her with the payments of her Seongsu-dong apartment, where she lived before her death, but also took care of her Nonhyeon-dong house's rent in 2023. The report also claimed that a singer friend of Kim Sae Ron, referred to as B, chipped in for her Nonhyeon-dong apartment's rent as well. Both A and B allegedly did not directly lend her the money; instead, they paid her rent under their names.

They covered a significant portion of her deposit; as for the rest, she herself arranged for it by working part-time jobs. Kim Sae Ron's father was unaware of her financial arrangements, and upon learning about the truth from the landlord, he took back his request for getting the money back. Although the actress was drowning in debt due to her 2022 DUI incident settlement payments, she made sure to pay her apartment rent on time every month. This behavior of hers was praised by her landlord.

It was initially known that her former agency, Kim Soo Hyun co-owned GOLDMEDALIST, paid off her 700 million KRW debt without wanting it back. However, her family claimed that they later sent her court notices demanding repayment in a short time period, which put her in a spot and led her to make extreme choices.

