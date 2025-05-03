BTS' RM's Stop the Rain feat Tablo debuts at No 5 on US iTunes, ARMY says it 'deserves to rule charts'

BTS' RM and Epik High's Tablo have made a significant mark on the global music scene with their new track, Stop The Rain. Released on May 2, 2025, the song initially debuted at #5 on the US iTunes Top Songs Chart.

Stop The Rain quickly soared to the top, securing the No.1 spot on the US iTunes chart and continuing its success by reaching the No.1 position in 55 countries around the world.

This remarkable feat is a milestone for both artists, with Stop The Rain becoming BTS' RM’s seventh song to chart on US iTunes and Tablo’s first. Undoubtedly, this achievement showcases their powerful global influence and widespread fan support.

The song has resonated with fans across the globe, reaching #1 in countries like Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, the United States, and many more.

Released through OURS Co. and distributed by Genie Music, Stop The Rain was penned by the talented lyricists RM and Tablo. This seamless blend of their unique styles has captured the hearts of listeners everywhere.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with one sharing, "Keep calm and share – CONGRATULATIONS RM, a masterpiece indeed! The song truly deserves to rule the charts!"

Another fan added, "Stop The Rain reached #1 on iTunes! Congratulations to Tablo and Joon, they are well deserved of this achievement!"

The collaboration between BTS' RM and Tablo is a testament to their mutual respect and admiration for each other’s craft. Tablo revealed that he agreed to collaborate on the song without even hearing it first, showing his complete trust in RM’s vision.

This bond reflects the depth of their artistic connection, which fans have celebrated online. Many listeners have flooded social media with praise for the song's introspective lyrics and the natural synergy between RM's rap verses and Tablo's melodic elements.

As Stop The Rain continues to make waves on the charts, it’s clear that this collaboration not only highlights the individual brilliance of RM and Tablo but also proves the power of artistic partnerships in creating music that transcends cultural and linguistic boundaries.

